New Set Photo From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is More Important Than You Think

Filming on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is currently underway, but little is known about the plot of the sequel. However, we do know that director Ryan Coogler will return to helm, with key cast members including Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright also reprising their roles. We also know that the story will move away from the late Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther character, a promise made by Marvel Studios in the wake of Boseman's death in 2020. With this in mind, fans are curious to know which narrative direction the "Black Panther" franchise will go, and which characters will be involved in continuing the story.

We may be one step closer to figuring out the story thanks to a new photo from the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The photo hit the Internet in late August and has subsequently provided fans with something tangible to get excited about, while also providing insight into the introduction of an exciting new MCU character.

Let's take a look, shall we?