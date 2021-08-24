Why Alden From He's All That Looks So Familiar

Today marked the premiere of Netflix's much talked about "He's All That," a gender-swapped remake of the classic 1999 teen rom-com, "She's All That." Before you go asking why filmmakers can't just come up with new material instead of rebooting 80s and 90s classics, bear in mind that "She's All That" was itself a kind of a reboot — or, more accurately, a modern re-imagining — of 1964's "My Fair Lady," which was itself a re-interpretation of George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play, "Pygmalian." It seems audiences will never grow tired of seeing the supposedly ugly duckling (who's actually very apparently beautiful from the get-go) transform into a swan, and the makers of "He's All That" sensed it was time to bring the beloved trope back around.

The film was written by R. Lee Fleming Jr. and directed by Mark Waters, and if you were one of the many who tuned in to see the proverbial nerd take off his glasses and turn into a prince (aka prom king), you may have noticed it stars quite a few familiar faces. Among them are Addison Rae of social media fame, as well as "Cobra Kai" actor Tanner Buchanan, Peyton Meyer of "Girl Meets World," and, of course, Rachel Leigh Cook, of the original "She's All That" phenomenon.

In addition to these familiar up-and-comers (and one former teen idol), "He's All That" stars an all-grown-up version of an actor who's been entertaining audiences since the age of eight, and that's Madison Pettis, who plays Alden.