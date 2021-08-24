Jason Behr Dishes On The Epic Final Season Of Supergirl And Its Legacy Of Hope - Exclusive Interview

Zor-El Showed up in the comics in the '50s. Was it daunting to take on such a beloved long-standing character? And did you draw from any previous iterations of Zor-El, or did you want to come in with a fresh lens?

I always feel when you take on the mantle of a character that is so beloved, it's really important for you to make it your own, to honor what has come before you, but to really put your own fingerprints on it. And I really just wanted to come at it from my own point of view. And I feel far beyond me, and long after I'm gone, there'll be somebody else to play the same character somewhere down the line, and it will be their job to make it their own as well.

It's so poignant that the final season of "Supergirl" has come full circle to use current events like global warming and oceanic destruction to parallel what led to the fall of Krypton and the inaction that tipped it to its breaking point. Why do you think this is such an important story to tell right now, and what can we take away from this storyline?

It's something that everybody can relate to. When you think about another planet or another world, sometimes you can be disconnected to real-life experience of it — and to put global warming and to put environmental disaster at the forefront of the destruction of Krypton, people on our planet can really identify with that. I mean, where we're at right now with fires being hotter and longer and more environmental disasters, it's something that we can really associate with.

And I was very interested when Zor-El saw how Earth is going on the same path as Krypton. He felt it was his destiny to try to make it right and to be given that chance. It's a second chance of a lifetime. And I think that doesn't happen often. Here we really need to figure out a way to change things and to work together to try to solve this problem.