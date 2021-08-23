Why Rose From Walk Of Shame Looks So Familiar

The R-rated comedy "Walk of Shame" was a major starring vehicle for Elizabeth Banks when it debuted in 2014. In the film, Banks plays a character named Meghan -– a TV reporter forced to trek across the city after a night of heavy drinking in order to make it to a potential job opening. However, beyond Banks, the film is also chock full of comedians and scene-stealing supporting characters. These range from stand-up legends like Tig Notaro and Bill Burr to seasoned "Saturday Night Live" veterans like Kevin Nealon.

With all of that said, one character who appears in "Walk of Shame" and makes a particularly major impression is the character known as Rose, who is Meghan's best friend alongside Sarah Wright's Denise. No stranger to comedies of all shapes and sizes herself, Rose is portrayed by actress Gillian Jacobs. Jacobs should look familiar to many viewers, so let's dive into some of her most notable credits and see where you may have seen her before.