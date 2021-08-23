Why Officer Walter From Walk Of Shame Looks So Familiar

A big alternative to enjoying films in public during the COVID-19 pandemic has been catching up with older titles at home with the click of a remote — a means made easier with the thousands of films available on various streaming services. It's there where viewers can discover for the first time movies that bombed (or merely fell between the cracks) during their brief theatrical runs. One of the beneficiaries of new life on streaming is the 2014 Elizabeth Banks comedy "Walk of Shame," which is enjoying a newfound popularity on Netflix.

The wonderful thing about films getting second chances with viewers is that it allows for them to see the earlier work of actors who may not have been as popular when said movies were released initially — a potential contributor as to why the film bombed in the first place.

Certainly, Elizabeth Banks was a known commodity when "Walk of Shame" came out, with recurring roles on such TV hits as "Scrubs" and "30 Rock," as well as memorable film turns in such film franchises (as Effie Trinket) in "The Hunger Games" saga. In "Walk of Shame," Banks played the lead role of Meghan, a TV reporter who finds herself stranded in L.A. without a phone, car, ID or money after a night of partying and a one night stand with handsome stranger named Gordon (James Marsden). Exacerbating the quandary is the fact that Meghan only has eight hours to get to an interview for a dream job as am anchor. Banks wasn't the only familiar face in "Walk of Shame," though, whose career grew much bigger in the ensuing years. Another major face in the cast is standup comedian-actor Bill Burr, who played the memorable role of Officer Walter in the film.

Here's why Burr looks so familiar.