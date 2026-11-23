Avengers: Doomsday Final Trailer Sets The Stage For Marvel's Biggest Crossover Yet
"Avengers: Doomsday" is coming on December 18, and before that day hits, the world is slowly filling up with Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)-themed marketing material. The spearhead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie promo tactics, of course, continues to be the not-so-humble trailer — and the MCU has certainly delivered on that front this year.
After the four-pronged "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer rollout in January, Marvel Studios has embraced a more conventional trailer game. June 2026's first proper "Doomsday" trailer introduced Downey as Doctor Doom, and the next one in August put Doom front and center. Now, the newest trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" has finally dropped, and it reveals the most interesting look at the impending, incursion-themed meeting of universes so far. The MCU has been setting up "Avengers: Doomsday" for a long while now, and with this trailer, we're once again a little bit wiser about the secrets the full movie will hold.
The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer might be the most exciting one yet
As a movie, "Avengers: Doomsday" seems to have something for everyone, at least as long as you're a superhero movie fan. Just from what's known, the Fantastic Four, a number of key superheroes and teams from the MCU's primary Earth-616, and even the original Fox X-Men, all return for what may very well turn out to be their final appearance. For the beloved Charles Xavier played by the now-departed Sir Patrick Stewart, we know it's going to be some form of goodbye, and we're not ready to say it again.
Meanwhile, everything we know so far about "Avengers: Doomsday" points toward the movie being a thematic escalation of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — a grand meeting of at least three different universes. Of course, in this case, the whole thing is presided over by Doctor Doom, who continues to be coded as the most dangerous figure the MCU has ever seen.
The new trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" doesn't exactly reveal all the movie's secrets, nor does anyone expect it to. What it does, however, is a good job at hyping the upcoming movie, and watching it is virtually guaranteed to make you excited for the big (dooms)day on December 18.