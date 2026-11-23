As a movie, "Avengers: Doomsday" seems to have something for everyone, at least as long as you're a superhero movie fan. Just from what's known, the Fantastic Four, a number of key superheroes and teams from the MCU's primary Earth-616, and even the original Fox X-Men, all return for what may very well turn out to be their final appearance. For the beloved Charles Xavier played by the now-departed Sir Patrick Stewart, we know it's going to be some form of goodbye, and we're not ready to say it again.

Meanwhile, everything we know so far about "Avengers: Doomsday" points toward the movie being a thematic escalation of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — a grand meeting of at least three different universes. Of course, in this case, the whole thing is presided over by Doctor Doom, who continues to be coded as the most dangerous figure the MCU has ever seen.

The new trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" doesn't exactly reveal all the movie's secrets, nor does anyone expect it to. What it does, however, is a good job at hyping the upcoming movie, and watching it is virtually guaranteed to make you excited for the big (dooms)day on December 18.