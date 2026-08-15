New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Puts Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Front And Center [D23]

It's not exactly new — it was shown at Comic-Con in July — but we now have a "special look" trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" thanks to Disney's D23 event, and it's safe to say fans are more excited than they are already about the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

The first public teaser, also released back in July, gave us a little taste of all the various teams that will take part in "Avengers: Doomsday," including the X-Men, the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Wakandans, and the Fantastic Four. And, of course, we got our first brief glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — this time, as Doctor Doom.

We know one reason Downey returned to the MCU — fat stacks of cash. But the "special look" trailer shows just what a formidable threat Doctor Doom will be and expands a little more on both his backstory and the plot of the film, while still keeping things just vague enough to make viewers wonder exactly how this is all going to pan out for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and their colleagues from other universes.

There's a bit more of everyone in the new trailer, especially Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Fantastic Four — including one very intense confrontation between Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Doom — but most of all, Doom himself is the center of the clip.