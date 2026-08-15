New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Puts Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Front And Center [D23]
It's not exactly new — it was shown at Comic-Con in July — but we now have a "special look" trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" thanks to Disney's D23 event, and it's safe to say fans are more excited than they are already about the upcoming Marvel Studios film.
The first public teaser, also released back in July, gave us a little taste of all the various teams that will take part in "Avengers: Doomsday," including the X-Men, the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Wakandans, and the Fantastic Four. And, of course, we got our first brief glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — this time, as Doctor Doom.
We know one reason Downey returned to the MCU — fat stacks of cash. But the "special look" trailer shows just what a formidable threat Doctor Doom will be and expands a little more on both his backstory and the plot of the film, while still keeping things just vague enough to make viewers wonder exactly how this is all going to pan out for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and their colleagues from other universes.
There's a bit more of everyone in the new trailer, especially Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Fantastic Four — including one very intense confrontation between Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Doom — but most of all, Doom himself is the center of the clip.
Avengers: Doomsday will bring together all facets of Marvel
Seven years ago, Marvel's Infinity Saga came to a close with "Avengers: Endgame." It was an epic send-off and a great tribute to all of the great work Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans did as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively. They may have left the franchise then, but Marvel's been on a real rollercoaster since then throughout its Multiverse Saga. And now Downey's back, as one of Marvel's most powerful antagonists.
"Avengers: Doomsday" seeks to correct course and get general audiences back on board. It isn't just a culmination of the Multiverse Saga, but seemingly ties into every Marvel movie ever, particularly with the inclusion of the classic X-Men live-action cast. And since it's Marvel, you never know what cameos could be lying in wait. There are already a ton of "Avengers: Doomsday" fan theories out there, but we wouldn't be surprised if Marvel's also hiding the likes of Spider-Man (perhaps even the Tobey Maguire version) or Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in there.
Will we see any more footage before the movie comes out? It's difficult to say, but watch out for potential leaks. This is one movie you won't want spoiled, especially since what happens here will have major ramifications leading into "Avengers: Secret Wars." Dare we say it? Marvel might finally be back. "Avengers: Doomsday" comes out in theaters on December 18.