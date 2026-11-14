Pride And Prejudice: Everything We Know About The Netflix Series
Yes, you read that right: "Pride and Prejudice" is getting another adaptation. We'll talk about this text's rich history with on-screen adaptations before long, but first things first: what is "Pride and Prejudice," and why has it lent itself to both faithful and modern takes on its material across multiple centuries?
First published in 1813, Jane Austen's masterpiece "Pride and Prejudice" — arguably her most popular and well-known book besides, perhaps, "Sense and Sensibility" and Emma" — centers on the Bennett family, watching as one of its daughters Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett learns hard lessons about rushing to judgments and second chances. As the Bennett daughters all try to marry well due to an issue with the family estate that dictates that its fortune can only go to a male heir — like, say, a man who marries into the family — Elizabeth views her sisters Jane, Mary, Catherine ("Kitty"), and Lydia with love and at least a little of that aforementioned judgment, as she's far too headstrong to easily agree to marriage. When she first meets the wealthy eligible bachelor Fitzwilliam Darcy, they do not get along, to put it lightly ... but she does find herself interested in the rakish bachelor George Wickham, an old friend of Darcy's who manages to convince Elizabeth that Darcy has bad intentions.
You can probably understand why this story of social intrigue and romance has endured for so many years, and now, Netflix is set to premiere a brand-new take on this well-trod material. From the creative team to the star-studded cast, here's everything you need to know about the "Pride and Prejudice" miniseries on Netflix, which drops on the platform on December 3, 2026.
Who's the creative team behind Pride and Prejudice?
The team behind the Netflix adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" is, all things considered, pretty stacked. Euros Lyn will direct the episodes, and even if you're not familiar with Lyn's name immediately, you're probably familiar with his work. Across his career, this Welsh director has worked on multiple episodes of "Doctor Who" and its spin-off "Torchwood," the "Black Mirror" episode "15 Million Merits" (which convinced Jordan Peele to cast Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out" based on his flawless lead performance), installments of "Broadchurch" and "Happy Valley," Netflix's superhero series "Daredevil," and the platform's teen romance series "Heartstopper."
The screenwriter for this take on "Pride and Prejudice" is Dolly Alderton, a British novelist known for works like "Ghosts," "Good Material," and her memoir "Everything I Know About Love." In a statement to Tudum, Netflix exec Mona Qureshi released this statement: "We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. 'Pride and Prejudice' is the ultimate romantic comedy. Dolly's fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, mean she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The caliber of a cast [...] is a testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm."
Alderton provided her own statement as well. "Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm," she said."
Who's starring in Pride and Prejudice?
The cast for this adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" is, honestly, flat-out incredible. Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana on "The Crown," leads the series as Lizzie Bennett; speaking to Tudum for the aforementioned article, they called the chance to play Lizzie "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Darcy will be portrayed by "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell are set to play Mrs. and Mr. Bennett. As for Lizzie's sisters, they'll be portrayed by Freya Mavor, Hopey Parish, Hollie Avery, and Rhea Norwood as Jane, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia, respectively.
"Enola Holmes" veteran Louis Partridge will play George Wickham, and a whole bunch of other legendary British performers round out the supporting cast. Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter," "Fleabag," "Killing Eve") plays the haughty Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Jamie Demetriou (also "Fleabag," "Cruella," "The Moment") plays Jane's apparent suitor William Collins, and Daryl McCormack ("Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," "Bad Sisters") plays the wealthy bachelor and object of everyone's obsession Charles Bingley. It's not surprising that an adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" would draw an all-star cast, but this one is simply incredible.
When does Pride and Prejudice come out, and how can you watch it?
If you're excited about Netflix's adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice," you're not alone. In that same Tudum article, Dolly Alderton reminded us all why this story is so enduring, and it's clear that she's excited too:
"Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society, while aspiring to Austen's delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I'm so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count 'Pride and Prejudice' as their favorite book — and those who are yet to meet their Lizzy and Mr. Darcy."
The series drops on Netflix on December 3 and will span 6 episodes; if it follows Netflix's normal release schedule, all episodes will be available to watch at the same time.
Pride and Prejudice has been adapted several times over
This "Pride and Prejudice" adaptation does, admittedly, join a long list of previous takes on Jane Austen's unimpeachable material. People have been adapting it since the 1940s, and to be frank, it would take entirely too long to even go over every adaptation here, so let's highlight some of the most vital ones.
First, there's the 1995 miniseries that stars Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth as Lizzie and Darcy and even got a cheeky shout-out in the 2023 blockbuster "Barbie" (thanks to the famous scene where Firth's Darcy emerges from a pond with a dripping wet white shirt). Then there's the 2005 film by Joe Wright that casts Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead roles — which made Macfadyen the third Darcy after Sir Laurence Olivier and Firth to win a Golden Globe, though he won it for his role as Tom Wambsgans on the HBO masterpiece "Succession" — although some purist fans were unhappy that Wright tweaked the ending to be a bit steamier. Then there's "Bridget Jones's Diary," a loose but incredibly effective adaptation that, in a masterstroke, casts Firth as the unapproachable love interest; this time, he's opposite Renée Zellweger's chaotic publishing assistant turned journalist Bridget Jones, who he thinks is perfect "just as she is." (Firth went on to appear in the entire "Bridget Jones" film franchise as Mark Darcy, Bridget's one true love.) Even the queer 2022 rom-com "Fire Island" is a take on "Pride and Prejudice," proving that this story is endlessly adaptable.
There are so many versions of "Pride and Prejudice," and it's worth seeking as many of them out as you can. As for the Netflix series, it premieres on December 3, 2026.