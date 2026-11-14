Pride And Prejudice: Everything We Know About The Netflix Series

Yes, you read that right: "Pride and Prejudice" is getting another adaptation. We'll talk about this text's rich history with on-screen adaptations before long, but first things first: what is "Pride and Prejudice," and why has it lent itself to both faithful and modern takes on its material across multiple centuries?

First published in 1813, Jane Austen's masterpiece "Pride and Prejudice" — arguably her most popular and well-known book besides, perhaps, "Sense and Sensibility" and Emma" — centers on the Bennett family, watching as one of its daughters Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett learns hard lessons about rushing to judgments and second chances. As the Bennett daughters all try to marry well due to an issue with the family estate that dictates that its fortune can only go to a male heir — like, say, a man who marries into the family — Elizabeth views her sisters Jane, Mary, Catherine ("Kitty"), and Lydia with love and at least a little of that aforementioned judgment, as she's far too headstrong to easily agree to marriage. When she first meets the wealthy eligible bachelor Fitzwilliam Darcy, they do not get along, to put it lightly ... but she does find herself interested in the rakish bachelor George Wickham, an old friend of Darcy's who manages to convince Elizabeth that Darcy has bad intentions.

You can probably understand why this story of social intrigue and romance has endured for so many years, and now, Netflix is set to premiere a brand-new take on this well-trod material. From the creative team to the star-studded cast, here's everything you need to know about the "Pride and Prejudice" miniseries on Netflix, which drops on the platform on December 3, 2026.