Matthew Macfadyen Is The 3rd Mr. Darcy To Win A Golden Globe

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good career must be in want of awards season accolades. And so it's fitting that Matthew Macfadyen, who portrayed Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy in 2005's "Pride and Prejudice" adaptation, has become the third Mr. Darcy to take home a Golden Globe award.

Of course, the other two Mr. Darcy winners are Colin Firth and Sir Laurence Olivier. Firth portrayed the Jane Austen character in the legendary 1995 BBC miniseries and won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture in 2011 for "The King's Speech." Sir Laurence Olivier embodied Mr. Darcy in the 1940 film and won Golden Globes for best actor for 1948's "Hamlet" and best actor in a supporting role – motion picture in 1977 for "Marathon Man."

Macfadyen joined the triumvirate with his win for best supporting actor in a television series at the 81st Golden Globes Awards for portraying Tom Wambsgans in the final season of "Succession." Throughout the Jesse Armstrong-created series, Wambsgans always seemed to just come out on top — and eventually took the crown of Waystar Royco. During his acceptance speech, Macfadyen told fans, "Thank you so much. I just adored every second of playing the weird and wonderful human grease stain that is Tom Wambsgans ... Tom Wambsgans CEO. God help us."