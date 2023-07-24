Barbie: That Weird (And Sad) Colin Firth Appearance Explained

A phrase growing in popularity in online circles is, "Not everything is made for you." It's good and justifiable that not every movie caters to men between the ages of 18 and 34, and "Barbie" certainly falls in that camp. This is a movie made for women by women (seeing how it was co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig). Referencing the 1995 "Pride and Prejudice" BBC series is something many women can relate to, as they've taken to social media to express their delight.

A Reddit thread discussing the moment featured many women mentioning how their loved ones gave their glances when that scene occurred. For example, u/No_Chapter8457 pointed out, "I gasped!!!! I felt so seen. It's me. BBC version specifically is such a comfort to me. My boyfriend who's idea it was to see the movie turned to me and said it's you!" A similar sentiment was shared by @laurenwethers on Twitter, "No spoilers but there is a 95 Pride and Prejudice reference in the new Barbie movie and all of my friends literally turned to look at me in the theater in a simultaneous call out. I may never recover."

"Pride and Prejudice" is a quintessential romance story, and whether they're more fond of the 1995 BBC series or the 2005 film, many women turn to it repeatedly over the years. Both Mr. Darcies from these adaptations — Colin Firth and Matthew Macfayden — spoke about playing the character as a "grumpy adolescent" with Vanity Fair, with Firth saying, "He's scared. 'This place isn't good enough. I'm not dancing in a place like this.' It's because he's afraid to dance." Those scared, lost feelings make it ideal comfort viewing for anyone who feels down, just like Depression Barbie.