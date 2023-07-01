Pride & Prejudice: Why UK Viewers Called The US Ending 'Sexed-Up' And 'Blasphemous'

The architect of the perfect marriage plot, Jane Austen has held a place in lit classes and hearts all over the world. So prolific and beloved is her work that her six major novels are frequent choices for adaptation.

The writer's famed magnum opus, "Pride & Prejudice," is the one she is most known for, and subsequently comes with a lot of discourse. Fans will continue to debate the merits of the BBC miniseries and Joe Wright's 2005 film until the end of time. But while both accomplish different hallmarks of Austen's works, there is one black mark against the feature film that English audiences cannot forgive.

At first glance, the early aughts' "Pride & Prejudice" has everything going for it. Starring Keira Knightley as the witty Lizzy Bennet, the film contains picturesque sweeping shots and dramatic professions of love in the rain. And though there is no contesting the beauty of the cinematography, the glossy veneer of the film is also a double-edged sword. Many film elements have a sense of Hollywood glamor, including the controversial ending that was not in the book.

The original ending of Wright's "Pride & Prejudice" contains a romantic scene of Lizzy and Mr. Darcy (Matthew Mcfadyen) in a steamy lip-lock, arousing a rom-com atmosphere. While US audiences had no problems with this romantic ending, many critics across the pond felt that this conclusion disrespected the source material.