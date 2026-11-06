What Happened To Every Major Hunger Games Character After Mockingjay?

This article contains discussions of addiction and mental health.

Contains spoilers for the entire Hunger Games franchise

If you're at all familiar with the Hunger Games books and films, you know just how brutal they are ... and you know that, by the end, the bodies start stacking up. Still, there are some survivors in the novels written by Suzanne Collins and the subsequent film adaptations of the original trilogy, so what exactly happens to the people who bravely bring dwn the totalitarian regime of Panem?

Let's back up. In the literary trilogy written by Collins — "The Hunger Games," "Catching Fire," and "Mockingjay" — we're introduced to Katniss Everdeen, played on-screen by Jennifer Lawrence, on the annual reaping day in her home of Panem's District 12. The redrawn continent of North America has been divided into 12 districts, all of which are impoverished and under the thumb of the all-powerful Capitol, which holds an annual event called the Hunger Games. On the day of the reaping, one girl and one boy are chosen (typically) from each district, and those "tributes," all between the ages of 12 and 18, fight to the death during the nationally televised Games, with one winner emerging and "enjoying" a wealthy and pampered life.

Katniss and her fellow District 12 tribute Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) enter the arena not once, but twice ... and after the events of "Catching Fire," where they destroy the arena itself during the 75th Games (that demands only former victors can be reaped as tributes), Katniss ends up becoming the face of the Second Rebellion that brings down the Capitol. So where does everybody land then? Here's what happens to the main Hunger Games characters after "Mockingjay" — and its two-part movie.