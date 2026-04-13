All 5 Hunger Games Movies Ranked

Based on the massively popular young adult series by Suzanne Collins, "The Hunger Games" is one of the biggest literary and cinematic franchises in recent memory — and as of this writing, it's still going strong. The gist is this: in a post-apocalyptic North America now known as Panem, the all-powerful Capitol rules over twelve districts, the vast majority of which are impoverished and struggling. While a few districts enjoy lives of luxury in the shadow of the Capitol, others, like the central location of District 12, are home to starving denizens desperate to make ends meet. (They also make children from these districts fight to the death, annually, in the titular Games to show off the enduring power of the Capitol.)

District 12 is where we meet our original heroine, Katniss Everdeen, who's played in the movies by future Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. As the daughter of a man who died in a coal mining accident — and a young woman who learns to illegally hunt outside of the confines of District 12 to feed her family — Katniss is steely but all too human, making her the perfect protagonist to start off this story.

Katniss is the main character of the original "Hunger Games" book trilogy, but over the years, Suzanne Collins has expanded her world to focus on other figures we meet throughout Katniss's original journey. With all of that said, we're here to rank every "Hunger Games" movie, especially because we already ranked the books ... so which ones are the best of the best?

Oh, and this should go without saying, but major spoilers ahead!