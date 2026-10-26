Every Quarter Quell In The Hunger Games Explained

Contains spoilers for the 2025 novel "Sunrise on the Reaping"

There's not a single iteration of the titular Games in the Hunger Games franchise that's good. In the novel series by Suzanne Collins that kicked off in 2008 with "The Hunger Games" and spawned a literary trilogy and a massively successful film franchise, North America writ large has been transformed into a totalitarian dystopian country known as Panem (taken from the Latin term "panem et circenses," which translates to "bread and circuses"), which is controlled by the all-powerful and wealthy Capitol located in what was once the Rocky Mountains.

Every year, the Capitol sends representatives to all twelve of its districts — many of which suffer through extreme poverty and all of which center around different industries — and "reaps" two children, or "tributes," between the ages of 12 and 18 to play in the Games, where the 24 kids will enter an arena and fight to the death with only one victor remaining. (The whole "one victor" thing gets upended in the very first book and film. Put a pin in that.)

So what's a "Quarter Quell" in Panem? An extra-terrible iteration of the Games, basically. Because the Games are meant as a punishment and reminder of the Capitol's power, every 25 years, they up the ante and throw in a horrifying "twist" meant to make the televised games more exciting for those lucky enough to watch from home and not enter the arena. Collins is, by all appearances, still expanding the world she's created, so it feels entirely possible that she could continue writing novels set in different Games and Quarter Quells ... and "Sunrise on the Reaping," her 2025 novel with a 2026 film adaptation, focuses on the 50th Games. Here's every Quarter Quell in Hunger Games history, explained.