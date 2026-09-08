5 Simpsons Episodes With Predictions That Were Wrong

"The Simpsons" is known for many things. It's known for its razor-sharp humor, particularly within the golden era taking place between Seasons 3 and 8. It's known as one of the longest-running TV shows of all time. And, in a baffling turn of events Matt Groening himself couldn't have foreseen, there have been numerous times where "The Simpsons" freakishly predicted the future.

In probably the most well-known example, 2000's "Bart to the Future" sees Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) as the President of the United States, mentioning how she inherited a budget crunch from President Donald Trump. Since then, people have found all kinds of similarities between what happened on "The Simpsons" and real-life current events. Of course, this is all happenstance. There aren't any time travelers on the writing staff; it's just that any TV show with over 800 episodes is going to have some overlap with the real world from time to time.

If you need proof, just look at all of the times "The Simpsons" had other predictions about the future that failed to come to fruition. Sometimes, a joke is just a joke. Or maybe we just haven't waited long enough to see "The Simpsons" truly predict everything that ever was or ever will be.