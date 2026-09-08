5 Simpsons Episodes With Predictions That Were Wrong
"The Simpsons" is known for many things. It's known for its razor-sharp humor, particularly within the golden era taking place between Seasons 3 and 8. It's known as one of the longest-running TV shows of all time. And, in a baffling turn of events Matt Groening himself couldn't have foreseen, there have been numerous times where "The Simpsons" freakishly predicted the future.
In probably the most well-known example, 2000's "Bart to the Future" sees Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) as the President of the United States, mentioning how she inherited a budget crunch from President Donald Trump. Since then, people have found all kinds of similarities between what happened on "The Simpsons" and real-life current events. Of course, this is all happenstance. There aren't any time travelers on the writing staff; it's just that any TV show with over 800 episodes is going to have some overlap with the real world from time to time.
If you need proof, just look at all of the times "The Simpsons" had other predictions about the future that failed to come to fruition. Sometimes, a joke is just a joke. Or maybe we just haven't waited long enough to see "The Simpsons" truly predict everything that ever was or ever will be.
Rocky VII wasn't Adrian's Revenge
One of the most rewatchable episodes of "The Simpsons," "Lemon of Troy," has a memorable scene where Bart (Nancy Cartwright) is running away from some Shelbyville kids. He finds himself trapped in an area with a bunch of doors all labelled with Roman numerals. Door #7 has his salvation, while all of the others contain man-eating tigers. Bart failed to learn about Roman numerals earlier in the episode, but he figures out which door is correct by adding together "Rocky" movie subtitles, saying, "So 'Rocky V' plus 'Rocky II' equals 'Rocky VII: Adrian's Revenge!'"
When "Lemon of Troy" came out in 1995, there were only five "Rocky" movies, so it's clear the writers were just having some fun at what a prospective "Rocky VII" might look like. It's humorous to think what "Adrian's Revenge" might look like, considering Adrian (Talia Shire) was Rocky's (Sylvester Stallone) faithful girlfriend (and eventual wife) throughout the series. One can imagine a situation where the two have a falling out in "Rocky VI," only for Adrian to perhaps challenge Rocky to a boxing bout by the time "Rocky VII" comes around.
Instead, the "Rocky" franchise took Adrian in a far darker direction. She passes away before the events of 2006's "Rocky Balboa" due to cancer. The seventh part of the "Rocky" franchise was actually "Creed," which functioned as a soft reboot of sorts to turn the attention away from Rocky and toward Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Legacy sequels weren't really a thing in the 1990s, so "The Simpsons" writers can be forgiven for being unable to see how that could wind up being the true "Rocky VII."
It was never splitsville for Delta Burke and Major Dad
In Season 3's "Bart the Murderer," the police enlist the help of a psychic, Princess Opal (Jo Ann Harris), to locate Principal Skinner (Harry Shearer). She's not much help, but she has a few pop culture references that never came to pass. Unfortunately, Willie Nelson never swam the English Channel, but no one was really thinking that could happen. She also predicts, "I'm afraid it's splitsville for Delta Burke and Major Dad."
Predicting that a celebrity couple will break up should've been a slam dunk, but in a hilarious twist of fate, both Burke and "Major Dad" actor Gerald McRaney are still together to this day (as of this writing in September 2026). The two met in the mid-1980s but finally wed in 1989. During this time, Burke starred in the sitcom "Designing Women," while McRaney had the titular role on "Major Dad" from 1989 to 1993.
"Bart the Murderer" aired in 1991, so the writers probably assumed they were safe in predicting the two actors would split in the near future. But astonishingly, the two stayed together for the next several decades. While it's technically a prediction that didn't come true, it actually makes the joke even funnier that Princess Opal is, in fact, a terrible psychic who couldn't get anything right.
We never got 1,500 cable channels
"Lisa's Wedding" is a flash forward episode to when Lisa almost marries a proper British gentleman. As such, the episode has numerous predictions for the future, some of which kind of came true. There are video-based phone machines that resemble FaceTime; and Hugh Parkfield (Mandy Patinkin, an actor you forgot guest starred on "The Simpsons") speaks into a phone-watch as though it were a modern smartwatch. Naturally, not everything came true. The British still haven't saved the United States from World War III (yet); but, on a lighter note, we never got 1,500-channel cable tubes connecting TV sets to all kinds of programming.
When Homer (Dan Castellaneta) takes Hugh to Moe's, there's a giant cable attached to the TV. This was a joke about how there were coming to be so many cable channels that, pretty soon, there would be thousands of them. As it turns out, the entertainment industry took a different route. In lieu of expanding cable channels, studios pivoted toward streaming services. Now, you can watch whatever show or movie you want, provided it's in the streamer's catalog.
However, there's another prediction within this scene that we pray doesn't come to fruition. Homer and Hugh are watching a newscast from CNNBCBS: A Division of ABC. This pokes fun at how media companies often merge, monopolizing and cannibalizing one another. The only thing more horrifying than having 1,500 cable channels is if they're all owned by one single company.
Laser eye surgery doesn't make your eyes fall out
"Bart to the Future" has the infamous Donald Trump prediction mentioned earlier, but not everything in that story ended up being true. Early in the episode, Bart goes to Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer) to borrow money, and he's blind. "I never should have had that trendy laser surgery," he said. "It was great at first, but, you know, at the 10-year mark, your eyes fall out."
Apparently, this is a common occurrence within "The Simpsons" universe, where anyone who had laser eye surgery loses their eyes after 10 years. It makes sense for "The Simpsons" to make fun of it. Laser eye surgery went in vogue in the late 1990s and early 2000s, right around when this episode came out. Having someone shoot lasers at your eyes is a delicate proposition, and there just wasn't enough data in the '90s about any potential long-term side effects.
It has now been several decades since "Bart to the Future" came out, and we don't have people's eyes falling out en masse. Long-term side effects from the procedure are rare, although they have been known to happen. But overall, it's something that's helped a ton of people; and if you think you could benefit, it's vital to speak to a doctor. Don't let a one-off joke from "The Simpsons" make you afraid to improve your life.
There's still no female president
Sticking with "Bart to the Future," there's a prediction "The Simpsons" made that still hasn't come to fruition. Of course, Lisa Simpson is sworn in as President of the United States in that episode, immediately following up President Donald Trump's term. But, as of this writing, the U.S. still has never had a female president.
If anything, "The Simpsons" was far more optimistic, since Lisa has a line about being honored to be "America's first straight female president." That means she's at least the second female president, while we haven't even gotten one in the real world — and many people were optimistic that a certain detail would prove fortuitous. During former President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, then-Vice President Kamala Harris was wearing a purple outfit similar to what Lisa wears in the episode. Some thought that might've been a sign of things to come when Harris ran for president in 2024. But it turned out to be one election prediction "The Simpsons" failed to get right.
It's possible this prediction could still come to pass. A woman follows up Trump's term, so perhaps we'll finally get a female president in 2028. That would be an appropriate year, given that "Bart to the Future" came out in 2000 and shows Bart what his life will be like 30 years in the future. In 2030, there may very well be a female president — and maybe we'll also find Abraham Lincoln's gold by that time, too.