The Election Prediction The Simpsons Failed To Get Right

In the lead-up to Election Day 2024, many aspiring seers of the future turned to "The Simpsons" to predict a victory for Kamala Harris — using Lisa Simpson as her stand-in. But if you thought the long-running Fox animated series called this candidate taking the White House, the show's hot streak of seeming to freakishly predict the future appears to have come to an end.

The supposed prediction of Harris' win originates from an episode called "Bart to the Future" from the year 2000, back when Harris was running the Family and Children's Services Division of the San Francisco city attorney's office. In a vision shown to Bart, Lisa Simpson is revealed to be serving as president in the year 2030. And her administration follows one helmed by a familiar name: "As you know," Lisa says at one point, "we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump." This episode, of course, was from when Trump had only just dipped his toe into politics, even before he found reality show fame as the host of "The Apprentice."

While there are jokes and references one can miss in "The Simpsons" all the time, people have claimed that the show has predicted everything from the NSA mass surveillance program to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 — even successfully prophesizing Trump's own presidency years before it happened. But the accuracy of those predictions has been subject to quite a bit of online debate, and observers have been quick to point out that the show was apparently dead wrong about Harris.