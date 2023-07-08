What Happened To Adrian In Rocky - Her Life And Off-Screen Death Explained

The "Rocky" movies are well-known for their assortment of eccentric characters, from the grumbly Mickey (Burgess Meredith) to the spit-talking Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). However, quite possibly the most significant character in the over-45-year-old franchise outside of the titular boxer himself (Sylvester Stallone) is Adrian Balboa (Talia Shire). While not as big or bold in personality as those around her, Adrian plays a key role in motivating Rocky to go the distance.

But she, too, undergoes a major transformation throughout the series. Starting off as a pet store employee with little to no confidence, it is through Rocky's non-judgemental love and her own agency that Adrian pushes past these barriers in order to fight her own battles. Whether she's taking care of her son, standing up to her abusive brother, Paulie Pennino (Burt Young), or talking sense into Rocky, Adrian has been able to hold her own through every up and down with the same never-say-never attitude of her husband. Sadly, she wouldn't be able to fully enjoy her golden years alongside Rocky, as Adrian dies of cancer much later on. Unsurprisingly, the untimely passing leaves a hole in Rocky's heart, but even then, he still finds ways of honoring her legacy and fighting on.

Adrian left an undeniable impact on both Rocky's life and the iconic franchise as a whole. So it's time we take a look back at Adrian's life to better understand the legacy she left behind.