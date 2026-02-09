12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of The Simpsons

With over 800 episodes and counting, you won't be short on "Simpsons" content during a marathon. The TV institution has put the titular family into every situation imaginable. The family has traveled to every continent on Earth. Homer and Marge have experienced every form of marital discord a couple can go through. And "The Simpsons" has been on for so long, it's freakishly predicted the future on multiple occasions.

Of course, just because "The Simpsons" has hundreds of episodes doesn't mean they're all good. Any fan will tell you the golden era ended while Bill Clinton was still in office (usually around Season 9), so you may grow weary of Bart's antics if you do too much of a deep dive afterwards.

Fortunately, that golden era really was something special, and there are plenty of episodes you can watch repeatedly without growing tired. This is slightly different from the best episodes of "The Simpsons." This list focuses on pure entertainment value, with episodes that have a dozen gags a minute. They will leave you in stitches on the first watch, but viewing them over and over reveals new jokes every time that only elevates their quality.