Every Shark Tank Judge's Net Worth, Ranked (2026)
Whether you're a "Shark Tank" aficionado or you've never seen a single episode, here's the gist of the reality competition show that airs on ABC. Since 2009, "Shark Tank" has assembled a group of top businessmen and businesswomen to hear pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs, giving those experts, dubbed the "Sharks," an opportunity to ask questions and even potentially invest in these up and coming projects as so-called angel investors.
A ton of familiar projects have appeared on "Shark Tank" since its inception, including Bombas socks, Scrub Daddy kitchen sponges, the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, Ring cameras (which were then called Doorbot), the meal kit company Plated, the QR code app Scan, and Talbott Teas, just to name a few. The show has also played host to some guest entrepreneurs and judges, including Jeff Foxworthy, athletes Alex Rodriguez and Charles Barkley, Kevin Hart, Jason Blum, and Michael Strahan, as well as some names on this list.
So what are the Sharks — and some of the guest Sharks — really worth? Here's every major Shark from Shark Tank, ranked from the smallest to biggest reported net worths. (A housekeeping note: though the website Celebrity Net Worth claims to be the authority on these matters, it's not regarded as a verified source. When we refer to it, we will be referring to the Shark's alleged, not confirmed, net worth.)
16. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling, a guest star on Season 18 of "Shark Tank," has "The Office" to thank for her personal wealth. After gaining attention for her off-broadway play "Matt & Ben" (in which Matt Damon and Ben Affleck discover the script for "Good Will Hunting" after it falls from the skies and they take credit, and in which Kaling played Affleck), Kaling got a job writing and acting on "The Office," performing as the insanely histrionic customer service representative Kelly Kapoor, who drives her coworkers at the Scranton branch of the paper company Dunder Mifflin up the wall. After "The Office," Kaling created shows like "The Mindy Project" (on which she stars), "Sex Lives of College Girls," "Never Have I Ever," "Running Point," and the sadly-canceled "Four Weddings and a Funeral" reboot and "Not Suitable for Work."
So what is Kaling's net worth thanks to all of her work in the entertainment industry? We'll have to take Celebrity Net Worth's word for it with a hint of skepticism, but the website lists Kaling, a mega-producer at this point, at $35 million.
15. Bethenny Frankel
Any reality TV show fan knows exactly who Bethenny Frankel is — and in fact, they probably know way too much about the Skinny Girl founder thanks to years of her exploits on "The Real Housewives of New York City." Frankel, who also appeared on "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" (and finished as a runner-up), briefly hosted a daytime talk show called "Bethenny," and hosted an HBO Max competition series "The Big Shot with Bethenny" while still finding time to found the charity BStrong and write multiple books, was an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Though she left the series in the third season, she returned in Season 7, and on the series, you can watch as her margarita brand, Skinnygirl, grew. (Frankel sold Skinnygirl's canned margaritas in 2011, but she uses the name on a litany of other products.) In 2025, Frankel launched an elite dating app called The Core, and in 2026, she opened Supermodel Café in upstate New York. As for "Shark Tank,"
So what is Frankel worth? According to Social Life Magazine in early 2026, Frankel is worth an astonishing $80 million, making her one of the wealthiest reality TV stars around.
14. Barbara Corcoran
Like Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran has been on "Shark Tank" since the start, and is known as one of the kinder and gentler Sharks who tries to make hopeful entrepreneurs feel better when their projects aren't funded. Her fortune comes from founding the real estate company The Corcoran Group, which functions in New York City and which Corcoran sold in 2001 to the now-defunct brokerage company NRT. A published author many times over, Corcoran hosts the CNBC show "The Millionaire Broker with Barbara Corcoran."
Celebrity Net Worth alleges that Barbara Corcoran's net worth is $100 million; maybe that's why she said on a podcast (via Parade) that she doesn't splurge on things like first-class flights. ""Never. I fly coach," Corcoran revealed. "I don't want to get used to anything better. And also, I don't want to spoil my kids when they say, 'why aren't we sitting on the big seats?' I said 'get a job!' I love saying 'get a job.' So far, it's working. We'll see."
13. Rashaun Williams
Like Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kendra Scott and Daniel Lubetzky before him, Rashaun Williams was a guest judge on "Shark Tank" before joining the series as a full-time Shark, which he did with Scott during the show's 18th season.
The founder of Harbinger Sports Partners and limited partner with the NFL team the Atlanta Falcons, Williams' wealth comes from sports and a wide variety of investments ... so how much is it? Allegedly and according to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams is worth $150 million.
12. Gwyneth Paltrow
A guest judge on Season 14 of "Shark Tank," Gwyneth Paltrow has been a household name for decades ... though at first, it was thanks to her longtime action career, which netted her an Academy Award for her lead performance in "Shakespeare in Love." Thanks to films like "Seven," "Sliding Doors," "Emma," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and "The Royal Tenenbaums," just to name a few, Paltrow is considered one of the finest actors of her generation, but she's also a businesswoman. In 2008, Paltrow launched a newsletter called Goop that became a major wellness and lifestyle brand, which is still active as of 2026 and sells everything from skincare to clothing to home goods and kitchenware.
During Paltrow's 2023 trial about a skiing incident, The New York Times listed her net worth as $200 million; Celebrity Net Worth listed the same number in 2026. This figure also factored into coverage of Paltrow making a disdainful comment about "super rich white dudes" dominating the world in 2026 (per Page Six), leading some to call her a hypocrite.
11. Lori Greiner
How did Lori Greiner make her fortune? QVC. Greiner began her career after successfully selling a plastic earring organizer to the retailer J.C. Penney, she got involved with the Home Shopping Network and Bed Bath & Beyond before getting her own show on QVC in 2000 titled "Clever & Unique Creations by Lori Greiner." Thanks to that, Greiner is known as "the Queen of QVC."
Celebrity Net Worth lists Greiner's net worth at $250 million (but remember to take news from that salt with a large grain of salt).
10. Daymond John
The Brooklyn-born entrepreneur Daymond John has been on "Shark Tank" since the very beginning, and as of this writing, he's still a fixture of the series. A founder of FUBU — the hip hop clothing company whose name is an acronym for "For Us, By Us" — which he started in his mother's house in Queens in the early 1990s before selling wares for cheap prices on the street, John elevated the brand to a household name. (FUBU clothing even appears in the Smithsonian.) Personally cast by producer Mark Burnett on "Shark Tank," John is a major player on the series — he's the guy who saw obvious potential in the sock company Bombas, which donates one pair of socks for every pair they sell — and he founded a company called The Shark Group. John also created the program Daymond John's Success Formula and the holiday Black Entrepreneurs Day, which he launched in 2020 after the reckoning over the death of George Floyd to appreciate Black business owners.
According to Fortune Magazine, Daymond John's net worth is $350 million (as of March 2026) thanks to FUBU, his time on "Shark Tank," and five best-selling books, just to name a few factors at play.
9. Kevin O'Leary
One of the most prominent and meanest Sharks, Kevin O'Leary has been on "Shark Tank" since day one and is still around as of this writing. After getting his start on "Dragons' Den" in his home country of Canada (alongside Robert Herjavec) — where he famously told a contestant, "Money doesn't care. Your tears don't add any value" — O'Leary joined "Shark Tank," thanks to his work co-founding a company called SoftKey Software Products. That company, which made family-friendly software, eventually became The Learning Company, which was purchased by Mattel in 1999 ... though Mattel subsequently fired O'Leary. Aside from his stalled political career — he ran for office in Canada in 2017 but dropped out a month before the election — O'Leary appears on television all the time, and notably, he played the businessman Milton Rockwell in the 2025 Timothée Chalamet vehicle "Marty Supreme." (Interestingly, O'Leary's on-screen wife in that film appears elsewhere on this list.)
So what about O'Leary's money? In August 2026, O'Leary's net worth was estimated at $400 million by Fortune Magazine. Maybe he should appear in a Marvel movie and bump that up a little bit.
8. Kevin Harrington
Even though Kevin Harrington only appeared on the first two seasons of "Shark Tank," he's still one of the original Sharks and a formidable businessman. Considered a pioneer in infomercials, Harrington came up with the idea to air infomercials during the wee hours of the morning on cable networks. Throughout the years, Harrington has served as the President of National Media, the CEO of ResponzeTV, and, of course, the Director of Harrington Business Development Inc.
On Celebrity Net Worth, Harrington is estimated at $400 million as of July 2026. These days, Harrington posts frequently on his Instagram about speaking at conferences and seems to fondly refer back to his days on "Shark Tank."
7. Robert Herjavec
Born in the former republic of Yugoslavia — which encompassed Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia and officially dissolved in 1992 — Robert Herjavec, who is officially from the now-independent country of Croatia, moved with his family to Toronto and ultimately grew up there. In Canada, Herjavec founded BRAK Systems, a security company that he sold to AT&T, which has since become Allstream Inc., in 2000. Notably, Herjavec is one of the Sharks who's also appeared on versions of "Dragon's Den," which is the show that inspired "Shark Tank," as well as on the Australian version of "Shark Tank." Like Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran, he's an "original" Shark.
According to Yahoo Finance in late 2025, Herjavec's net worth has shot all the way to $600 million; if that report is true, it's skyrocketed him to the top of the pack.
6. Kendra Scott
A self-made businesswoman whose jewelry brand is still going strong, Kendra Scott founded her eponymous company Kendra Scott, LLC in 2002. After her jewelry was used during a runway show for famed designer Oscar de la Renta, the business really took off, and though the 2008 financial crisis nearly shuttered Kendra Scott, Nordstrom ultimately swooped in and ensured the company's survival. Scott is notable for employing almost exclusively women — in 2020, Dallas News reported that 95% of her 2,000 employees were women — and in 2026, Scott married country star Zac Brown.
In 2025, Forbes listed Scott's net worth at a whopping $900 million, thanks to her sprawling jewelry empire ... which is still going strong.
5. Sara Blakely
A guest shark during Seasons 9 and 10, Sara Blakely might not be a household name herself ... but her product Spanx certainly is. After working at Walt Disney World and then taking a job as a door-to-door sales woman for fax machines, Blakely grew to resent how hot the pantyhose made her legs but appreciated that it helped slim her waist. When she cut the legs off a pair of pantyhouse for an event, the concept of her shapewear empire, Spanx, was born. Now, the word "Spanx" is basically shorthand for shapewear. Blakely was turned down by a ton of hosiery mill representatives in her quest, but clearly, it was worth the fight.
Forbes lists Blakely's net worth at $1.4 million, which makes sense; any woman reading this has definitely wriggled into some of her famously great shapewear.
4. Daniel Lubetzky
If you've ever picked up a KIND bar while running errands, at the airport, or whenever you're in need of a quick and relatively healthy snack, you have Daniel Lubetzky to thank for that. Born in Mexico and the son of a Lithuanian survivor of the Holocaust, Lubetzky launched KIND in 2003 with the motto "Kind to your body, your taste buds and your world" after growing worried about Americans' unhealthy eating habits. In 2015, Lubetzky was chosen as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship by President Barack Obama and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and in 2020, Lubetzky sold KIND to the Mars Company and ultimately sold his shares in 2025.
According to Forbes, Lubetzky has an absolutely massive net worth of $2.3 billion — thanks in large part, of course, to the ubiquity and popularity of KIND bars.
3. Jimmy MrBeast Donaldson
Originally a YouTuber who rose to prominence on the video platform and is now one of the biggest names in entertainment, Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the moniker "MrBeast" and was a guest judge on "Shark Tank" in Season 18, is fond of creating massive challenges and offering huge cash prizes to participants and then making those challenges into content. Even though his eponymous Beast Games do have a shady side, people definitely tune in ... so what is Donaldson worth thanks to his online media empire?
In January of 2026, Fortune clarified that even though Donaldson has a net worth of $2.6 billion, he keeps less than $1 million in personal wealth and said he still borrows money. As Donaldson told the Wall Street Journal, ""I wake up, I just work...I'm just so busy working I don't really think about my personal bank account. I'm just laser-focused on making the greatest videos as possible, and building the business as big as possible."
2. Richard Branson
When Richard Branson founded The Virgin Group in 1971, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an entrepreneur ... and became a cultural icon. The group began with the record stores Virgin Records, which became Virgin Megastores as new technologies surfaced, and Virgin Atlantic (the airline) and the Virgin Rail Group (the trains) followed shortly thereafter. If you see the name Virgin on a company, you can go ahead and bet that Branson has some involvement. In Season 9, he was a guest Shark on "Shark Tank."
Branson is rich enough to own his own island, Makepeace Island, off the coast of his home country of Australia — so what is he worth? Forbes estimates that Branson is worth an incredible $2.8 billion.
1. Mark Cuban
From Seasons 3 to 18, Mark Cuban was a regular Shark on "Shark Tank," and it's easy to understand why; he's one of the biggest success stories in, really, any business. Cuban, who used to fully own the Dallas Mavericks and is still a minority owner, has worked in everything from tech to sports to digital media, cryptocurrency, and even prescription drugs. In 2022, Cuban launched Cost Plus Drugs to help people access prescription medications at a lower cost. In fact, it would take us less time to list ventures Cuban hasn't attempted in his lengthy career. So how rich is he?
With an estimated net worth of $6 billion according to Forbes, it's not even close; Cuban is the wealthiest Shark in the history of "Shark Tank" so far.
"Shark Tank" airs on ABC, and you can watch it on Hulu.