Every Shark Tank Judge's Net Worth, Ranked (2026)

Whether you're a "Shark Tank" aficionado or you've never seen a single episode, here's the gist of the reality competition show that airs on ABC. Since 2009, "Shark Tank" has assembled a group of top businessmen and businesswomen to hear pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs, giving those experts, dubbed the "Sharks," an opportunity to ask questions and even potentially invest in these up and coming projects as so-called angel investors.

A ton of familiar projects have appeared on "Shark Tank" since its inception, including Bombas socks, Scrub Daddy kitchen sponges, the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, Ring cameras (which were then called Doorbot), the meal kit company Plated, the QR code app Scan, and Talbott Teas, just to name a few. The show has also played host to some guest entrepreneurs and judges, including Jeff Foxworthy, athletes Alex Rodriguez and Charles Barkley, Kevin Hart, Jason Blum, and Michael Strahan, as well as some names on this list.

So what are the Sharks — and some of the guest Sharks — really worth? Here's every major Shark from Shark Tank, ranked from the smallest to biggest reported net worths. (A housekeeping note: though the website Celebrity Net Worth claims to be the authority on these matters, it's not regarded as a verified source. When we refer to it, we will be referring to the Shark's alleged, not confirmed, net worth.)