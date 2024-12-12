The Shady Side Of MrBeast's Beast Games

It's only natural for a production as large as "Beast Games" to bring a ton of legal baggage along with it. The show needs to make sure contestants consent to what they're about to film, and it needs to make sure that everyone agrees not to spoil the ending before it airs. Even with those caveats in mind, some people who helped make "Beast Games" were a little uncomfortable with the agreements they had to sign.

The contestants had to sign documents before they were allowed to actually compete in the games, and were willing to sign away quite a few rights for the chance at winning $5 million. According to The New York Times, every contestant signed a contract that included the line, "I understand that such activities may cause me death, illness, or serious bodily injury, including, but not limited to exhaustion, dehydration, overexertion, burns, and heat stroke." Of course, like any reality competition, "Beast Games" is just protecting itself from liability, but it's still a little jarring to see the risk of death spelled out in a contract about a YouTuber's game show.

Contestants also agreed to forfeit all winnings and pay a $500,000 fine if they spoiled the ending of the show. The crew's non-disclosure agreements, however, were even more intense. Their NDAs stipulated that crew members couldn't speak publicly about the production for three years, and they had to waive their rights to seek legal recourse against the show or its producers for any reason.