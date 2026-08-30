5 Sci-Fi Movies Way Better Than Project Hail Mary

"Project Hail Mary" was the blockbuster kickoff to what's been a fantastic year at the movies, continued by "The Odyssey," "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and, later this year, highly anticipated releases like "Dune: Part Three" and "Avengers: Doomsday." The Ryan Gosling vehicle's genre is a familiar one, especially for those who've enjoyed Andy Weir's stories in the past, but it pulls off the "lonely high-stakes space mission" schtick extremely well, with some stunning visuals and great dramatic pacing.

Where does "Project Hail Mary" rank among the best sci-fi movies of all time, however? That's another matter entirely. It's an incredible theatrical experience, with top-notch effects and a great leading performance, not to mention one of the best puppet characters moviegoers have seen in recent years. It's euphoric and hopeful, and if that's what you're looking for, it's tough to beat. But when speaking more broadly about levels of craft, impact, thematic depth, and narrative accomplishment, the history of sci-fi cinema provides a number of iconic movies that come out on top.

"Project Hail Mary" is fantastic. These five sci-fi movies are even better.