Alien's Original Xenomorph Designs Would Have Ruined Everything

It was once described by the severed head of Ian Holm as "the perfect organism," and that certainly followed through in the appearance of Ridley Scott's "Alien." A biomechanical-like monster that has haunted fans' imaginations since its surprise entrance through John Hurt, the Xenomorph in the "Alien" movie saga was a thing of blood-chilling beauty. That long, phallic head and extendable set of gnashers debuted in 1979 for one of the best alien movies of all time. It was the genius work of H.R. Giger, but before he got involved, an early design actually resembled another movie monster that wouldn't appear for another decade after this one debuted — that is, after another frankly heinous idea that could've turned the film into a very different beast.

According to producer Walter Hill during his appearance on the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," the film's initial director, Robert Aldrich, had the pretty far-out idea of shaving an orangutan and training it to take on the role of scaring the Nostromo's unfortunate crew.

"[Aldritch] said, 'We gotta come up with something really unique,'" recalled Hill. "And he said, 'I don't know, just off the top of my head ... This may not be a good idea, but maybe we could get an orangutan and shave it.' And we're going, 'God almighty. That's one we hadn't thought of.' And [Aldritch said], 'Train the son of a b***h, 'cause you shouldn't see it very much.'"

It's safe to say a shaved orangutan wouldn't have lived up to the horrifying Xenomorph. Thankfully, that idea didn't go ahead, and neither did Aldrich's involvement in the project.