Dune 3: Everything We Know About The Dune Messiah Movie Adaptation
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" offers a new look for Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides. Coming off Chalamet's loss at the Oscars for best actor, which Looper accurately predicted would go to Michael B. Jordan, the "Marty Supreme" star is wasting no time in reminding us that his filmography is still second-to-none at this point. "Dune: Part Three" only looks to continue that hot streak. While the film doesn't come out until December 18, check out our video above to learn what we know about "Dune: Part Three" so far.
First, the film is officially subtitled "Part Three," instead of adopting the moniker of the novel that inspired it — Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah." It takes place several years after the events of "Dune," with Paul, who's now Emperor, unleashing his violent galactic jihad and grappling with the consequences. There's also a conspiracy to overthrow him that involves Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), the Bene Gesserit, and Scytale, a new character played by Robert Pattinson. Scytale is a shapeshifting human known as a Face Dancer who wants Paul to surrender his immense power.
Of course, even those who have read "Dune Messiah" should anticipate some changes. As seen from the trailer, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) will be involved to some capacity, while she doesn't appear in "Dune Messiah" at all beyond a brief reference. There are bound to be a few more surprises that'll get longtime "Dune" fans debating whether the book or movie is superior.
Dune: Part Three is likely Denis Villeneuve's last Dune film
In addition to Robert Pattinson, other new faces in "Dune: Part Three" include Anya Taylor-Joy as Paul's sister Alia, who had the briefest of cameos in "Dune: Part Two." We'll also meet Paul and Chani's (Zendaya) children — Leto II (Nakoa-Wolf Momoa) and Ghanima (Ida Brooke). There's a new face behind the scenes as well: Greig Fraser, cinematographer on the previous two "Dune" movies, has been replaced by Linus Sandgren, who previously worked on "Wuthering Heights," "Babylon," and "La La Land." Unlike many modern blockbusters, the "Dune" movies have looked exceptionally great, and based on the trailer it appears that "Dune: Part Three" will also be a visual feast.
Although the trailer promises that this film will be the "epic conclusion," there are plenty of other "Dune" books beyond the first two. Assuming "Dune: Part Three" is profitable, Warner Bros. will probably want more "Dune" movies at some point — but this will likely be the last one that Denis Villeneuve directs. The filmmaker has stated this will be his final "Dune" film, with his upcoming slate including the next "James Bond" movie and the atomic thriller "Nuclear War: A Scenario."
Can the "Dune" franchise continue to thrive without Villeneuve's expert eye? That remains to be seen, but let's take this one movie at a time. "Dune: Part Three" will hopefully close out what could easily become one of the best movie trilogies of all time. Meanwhile, head into the theater on December 18 as informed as possible by learning more from Looper's "Dune: Part Three" video above.