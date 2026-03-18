The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" offers a new look for Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides. Coming off Chalamet's loss at the Oscars for best actor, which Looper accurately predicted would go to Michael B. Jordan, the "Marty Supreme" star is wasting no time in reminding us that his filmography is still second-to-none at this point. "Dune: Part Three" only looks to continue that hot streak. While the film doesn't come out until December 18, check out our video above to learn what we know about "Dune: Part Three" so far.

First, the film is officially subtitled "Part Three," instead of adopting the moniker of the novel that inspired it — Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah." It takes place several years after the events of "Dune," with Paul, who's now Emperor, unleashing his violent galactic jihad and grappling with the consequences. There's also a conspiracy to overthrow him that involves Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), the Bene Gesserit, and Scytale, a new character played by Robert Pattinson. Scytale is a shapeshifting human known as a Face Dancer who wants Paul to surrender his immense power.

Of course, even those who have read "Dune Messiah" should anticipate some changes. As seen from the trailer, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) will be involved to some capacity, while she doesn't appear in "Dune Messiah" at all beyond a brief reference. There are bound to be a few more surprises that'll get longtime "Dune" fans debating whether the book or movie is superior.