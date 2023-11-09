Warner Bros. Kills John Cena's Coyote Vs. Acme Movie 1 Year After Batgirl Fiasco

As if "Batgirl" wasn't enough, Warner Bros. has decided to shelve John Cena's highly-anticipated "Coyote Vs. Acme."

Warner Bros. made headlines in August 2022 when they canceled DC's "Batgirl," a project deep into post-production. The unprecedented decision to cancel the film sent shockwaves throughout the industry, causing both outcry and disappointment to manifest. A decision made by Warners boss David Zaslav, "Batgirl" was canceled to take advantage of a tax break. That picture was canceled alongside the animated "Scoob! Holiday Haunt," another project also in the post-production stage. Now, in a surprising move, Warner Bros. is sending John Cena's "Coyote Vs. Acme" film into the vault, canceling its release. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news.

"Coyote Vs. Acme" was originally set for an HBO Max release. It was later put on Warner Bros. theatrical slate, though it was later removed. Principal photography on the live-action and CG hybrid picture concluded last year. Once filming wrapped up, details regarding the picture dried up. Deadline says that Warner Bros. is taking an estimated $30 million write-down on the comedy film. It reportedly cost $70 million.

"With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases," a spokesperson said regarding the decision. "With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with 'Coyote vs Acme.' We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film."

THR says that the filmmakers were given prior notice regarding the film's cancelation, unlike the creatives behind "Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt."