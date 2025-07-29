The 15 Best Basketball Movies Ever Made, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Within every game of basketball, you get it all: Fast-paced action, big-time plays, heart-stopping drama, not to mention the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. Over the course of a season, too, there's even more drama, as teams jockey for first place in the hopes of taking a championship trophy back to their school or city, where they're greeted as heroes.

Of course, some of the best stories involve the underdogs, those players and teams that nobody thought had what it took to come out on top, but managed to do so against all odds. Indeed, no matter what kind of story unfolds on the court, the game of basketball always seems to make for a compelling story when it comes to the big screen. Over the years, Hollywood has used the game as a springboard to tell all kinds of powerful stories, and many have gone on to become movie classics, both in the genre of sports movies and cinema in general.

For example, one of the first-ever basketball films, "The Fair Co-Ed," saw Marion Davies playing a young woman who defies the odds to play alongside the men on a basketball court. The barnstorming team "The Harlem Globetrotters" even got their own film in 1951, starring Academy Award-winner Dorothy Dandridge. But if you want to know which is the best of the best, look no further, because this is a list of the 15 greatest basketball movies ever made.