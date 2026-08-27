Tim Curry's '90s Thriller With Sean Connery Is One Of The Best Submarine Movies Ever Made

The late Tim Curry became a camp icon with his debut screen role as Dr. Frankenfurter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," kick-starting a career in several beloved comedies like "Clue," and family movies like "Muppets Treasure Island." Because of his screen persona as a larger-than-life comic actor, one of his best films may be forgotten by fans.

"The Hunt for Red October" is widely regarded as one of the best submarine movies ever made but is largely remembered for other members of its ensemble. From Sean Connery's Russian captain to Alec Baldwin's sole performance as Jack Ryan, the hero of Tom Clancy's best-selling military novels, "The Hunt for Red October" features some of the most famous performances in the naval action genre, which may overshadow the ingenious, against type casting of Curry as onboard medic Dr. Yevgeni Petrov.

Curry played one of the most restrained roles, the most prominent crew member serving Connery's Marko Ramius, who he doesn't realize is commanding the ship to U.S. shores so he can defect there. His scenes with Connery are some of the strongest dramatic moments in the movie, with the naivety towards his superior's plans played with as much pathos as dry comedy.

He's no simplistic comedic buffoon though, and the film refuses to characterize him in that light; his sense of duty, even if he is allied with the movie's villains, is richer than you'd initially assume.