Tim Curry, Rocky Horror Picture Show And It Star, Dead At 80

Legendary British actor and comedian Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80, according to a report from TMZ.

According to the outlet, Curry passed away at his home in Los Angeles late on Tuesday, August 25, with news breaking the following day. Sadly, Curry suffered a number of health setbacks over the past decade or so. Curry suffered a debilitating stroke in 2012 that required intensive neurosurgery, and he remained unable to walk until his passing.

Curry was, of course, known for everything from an adaptation of Stephen King's creepy clown movie "It" (where he played the clown, Pennywise), originating the role of Dr. Frank-n-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" before it even became a film, leading an incredible ensemble cast in the cult classic "Clue," and even a role in "Monty Python's Spamalot," the acclaimed Broadway adaptation of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." Curry was an accomplished stage actor for decades, earning three Tony nominations throughout his lifetime.

No cause of death has been revealed as of this writing.