Tim Curry's Best Role Wasn't Dr. Frank-N-Furter — It Was In This Cult Comedy

In the wake of the deeply sad passing of Tim Curry — a legendary comedian and actor who passed away on August 25, 2026 after years of health problems — people are, understandably, discussing his astounding body of work. Across nearly six decades, Curry, a luminary of the stage and screen, left us with so many performances that won't just stand the test of time, but define their respective eras. There's no question that Curry's performance as Dr. Frank-n-Furter, a pansexual mad scientist and "transsexual from Transylvania" in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — a character he essentially created alongside Richard O'Brien — has soundtracked and assisted awakenings during midnight showings across the world. Curry's turn as Long John Silver in "Muppet Treasure Island" is unforgettable, as is, frankly, his voice performance in the animated series "The Wild Thornberrys" as the eccentric family patriarch Nigel. The list goes on and on and on.

We're here to talk about "Clue," though — Curry's best performance and, for my money, one of the best comedic performances ever committed to film. The Curry performance you think about as you mourn the loss of this legitimately legendary actor will vary depending on which one you saw at which point in your life, but for me, it's Curry's turn as Wadsworth in "Clue." Jonathan Lynn's cult classic hit theaters in 1985 and thanks to the fact that it was based on a board game and Lynn provided a different ending to each screening theater, it flopped hard at the box office. (Yes, the "Barbie" movie was a success despite being based on a toy. This was a different time.) Thankfully, "Clue" has earned its status as a cult classic over the years, and while it features a murderer's row (pun intended) of comedy heavyweights, Curry is the one who makes the whole film work.