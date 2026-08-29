5 Shelved Movies Like Coyote Vs. Acme That Eventually Got Released
In November 2023, Warner Bros. killed "Coyote vs. Acme" just a year after the "Batgirl" fiasco (wherein that same studio canned "Batgirl" deep into its post-production). It was a devastating development that inspired support and outrage from across the globe. How could a finished movie starring the most beloved Looney Tunes characters of all time just be put on a shelf? For months, it looked like "Coyote vs. Acme" would never see the light of day. Then, Ketchup Entertainment swooped in, picked up the title, and gave it a major theatrical release.
This saga has become iconic and hovered large over every aspect of "Coyote vs. Acme." It isn't, however, the first time a finished movie was shelved for years before finally being released. Sadly, this is a common occurrence in Hollywood, where people's hard work and creative visions can gather dust even after the very last bit of post-production has been finished. For further examples of this frustrating phenomenon, look no further than these five movies that, like "Coyote vs. Acme," were completed but then left to rot on a shelf.
There's many reasons why these movies were abandoned, and no shortage of factors behind how and why they were finally released. Whatever informed the various ups and downs plaguing these features, though, they're all precursors to the woes "Coyote vs. Acme" faced on the road to the big screen.
Fanboys
One of many embarrassing legacies tied to The Weinstein Company was its repeated inability to get movies out on time. Rarely was this because filmmakers wanted to fine-tune their work. Instead, meddling from studio founders Harvey and Bob Weinstein, and other executives led to chaos such as "Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil" getting such a last-minute delay that its Burger King tie-in toys came out 15 months before the movie. Among the infamous Weinstein Company or Dimension Films releases that suffered comically excessive postponements included "Amityville: The Awakening," "Tulip Fever," "The Road," "Escape from Planet Earth," "3 Generations," and, of course, "Fanboys."
This Kyle Newman directorial effort (co-written by then-future "Ready Player One" author Ernest Cline) followed a bunch of nerds in 1998 who, realizing one of their best pals is dying of cancer, decide to break into Skywalker Ranch to watch "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" early. Originally set for a 2007 release, The Weinstein Company later pulled the movie, inspiring vocal fan backlash. Harvey Weinstein kept shelving the film to reshoot it and remove its cancer-oriented plot elements while adding more raunch. Eventually, the cancer plot point stayed, but the aggressively crude jokes conjured up by Harvey were inserted into the film, much to the chagrin of the crew.
Years after "Fanboys" finished shooting, The Weinstein Company dumped it into a handful of theaters in February 2009. Another botched release from an endlessly embarrassing studio.
Accidental Love
Jake Gyllenhaal's best movies have rightfully cultivated the performer a tremendously positive reputation. However, his worst efforts show that, like any actor, not every Gyllenhaal star vehicle is a winner. Then there's one of the oddest movies in his filmography, the 2015 direct-to-video title "Accidental Love." This project began life as a David O. Russell film called "Nailed," which started shooting in early 2008, a little over two years after Gyllenhaal garnered career-best reviews for "Brokeback Mountain." This star-studded title, which also starred Jessica Biel, Catherine Keener, James Marsden, and Tracy Morgan, aimed to be a conventional wide release comedy.
Then, chaos struck. After money troubles kept plaguing (and sometimes shutting down) filming, "Nailed" was unable to finish its last two days of shooting. This included capturing a pivotal sequence involving the protagonist accidentally getting a nail sent through her head. Thus, the feature was left in limbo, with Russell washing his hands of the endeavor (he's credited under a pseudonym in the film's final credits).
It looked like "Nailed" would remain an unseen boondoggle, However, Millennium Entertainment acquired the title in 2014, gave it the new moniker "Accidental Love," and released it in early 2015. Reviews were dismal, but hey, at least some version of "Nailed" was unveiled to the public.
Roar
In a nutshell, "Roar" was a passion project for writer/director/star Noel Marshall and his wife (and fellow "Roar" star) Tippi Hendren. Their desire to make a movie highlighting the humanity of big cats led to the Marshall's housing countless wild animals in their home. The plan was to film an independent feature focused on these critters and starring members of the Marshall family (including Melanie Griffith).
In execution, the film took years to produce, was besieged by endless problems (including weather woes and troubles getting the cats to perform on-camera), and faced further issues in securing distribution. While the project hit the big screen in a scant few international territories, "Roar" initially didn't reach theaters in North America. This absolutely cursed enterprise, which was completed at the dawn of the 1980s, sat on a shelf for decades before Drafthouse Films finally gave it a theatrical run in 2015.
Taking so long to get released meant that its $17 million budget was never recouped. The Marshalls spent so much money and endangered countless animals and people for something that struggled to even get seen.
Night of the Ghouls
Every Ed Wood movie reeks of unfortunate compromise. Wood never lacked imagination, ambition, or gusto in his cinematic exploits. However, his titles were always constricted by, among other problems, hazardously tiny budgets, strange dialogue, and baffling visual impulses. Still, Wood's commitment to his craft was always admirable. He gave even the most outlandish or laugh-inducing B-movie 100% of his energy. Tragically, one of his works, "Night of the Ghouls," was so besieged by financial problems that it took decades for it to be seen by the public.
Shot in 1958, Wood lacked the moolah necessary to get "Night of the Ghouls" completed. With that, Wood moved on to other films, before passing away in 1978. Beyond a legacy of cheapie movies that were both widely mocked and beloved, Wood also left behind those "Night of the Ghouls" negatives that still needed to be processed. A wealthy figure named Wade Williams eventually used his dollars to get "Night of the Ghouls" completed, with the feature properly debuting in 1984 on VHS. It took a staggering 26 years since the first frame of footage was shot, but one last Ed Wood movie escaped into the world.
To many, "Night of the Ghouls," devoid of context, is another hastily cobbled together '50s B-movie. However, "Ghouls" even being viewable is a triumph given its endless production problems.
Clifford
When Orion Pictures was first founded, it was meant to be a haven for artists. Unfortunately, by the dawn of the 1990s, its financial woes ensured that Orion was impeding rather than bolstering new films. By December 1991, Orion filed for bankruptcy, a move that left several features at the studio in limbo . One of those titles was "Clifford," a Martin Short/Charles Grodin comedy about the most devious youngster ever put on the silver screen. Martin Short has encountered every kind of challenge imaginable in his career. Yet even the delays that "Clifford" endured were a new level of arduous for him.
First filmed in 1990, "Clifford," along with a handful of other Orion films, had to sit on a shelf as the studio's financial woes were sorted out. Once the film's momentum was punctured, it was nearly impossible to get the ball rolling again. This title wouldn't debut until 1994. Timing is everything in comedy, and "Clifford" never got to prosper in that regard. Adding insult to injury, after all those delays, "Clifford" received scathing reviews from critics across the board.
Decades later, "Clifford" has begun cultivating a solid cult fanbase. It took forever to do so, but if any movie knows about playing the long game, it's "Clifford."