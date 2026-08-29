5 Shelved Movies Like Coyote Vs. Acme That Eventually Got Released

In November 2023, Warner Bros. killed "Coyote vs. Acme" just a year after the "Batgirl" fiasco (wherein that same studio canned "Batgirl" deep into its post-production). It was a devastating development that inspired support and outrage from across the globe. How could a finished movie starring the most beloved Looney Tunes characters of all time just be put on a shelf? For months, it looked like "Coyote vs. Acme" would never see the light of day. Then, Ketchup Entertainment swooped in, picked up the title, and gave it a major theatrical release.

This saga has become iconic and hovered large over every aspect of "Coyote vs. Acme." It isn't, however, the first time a finished movie was shelved for years before finally being released. Sadly, this is a common occurrence in Hollywood, where people's hard work and creative visions can gather dust even after the very last bit of post-production has been finished. For further examples of this frustrating phenomenon, look no further than these five movies that, like "Coyote vs. Acme," were completed but then left to rot on a shelf.

There's many reasons why these movies were abandoned, and no shortage of factors behind how and why they were finally released. Whatever informed the various ups and downs plaguing these features, though, they're all precursors to the woes "Coyote vs. Acme" faced on the road to the big screen.