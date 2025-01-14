11 Best Jake Gyllenhaal Movies, Ranked

For most of the 2020s so far, Jake Gyllenhaal has leaned towards movies heavy on punching and explosions, like his injury-laden experience shooting the "Road House" remake or his super maximalist work anchoring "Ambulance." Before this decade, however, Gyllenhaal was most famous for headlining artsy features of all kinds. Sure, there were some mainstream critical duds Gyllenhaal regrets starring in, like "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" or "Bubble Boy." Mostly, though, Gyllenhaal was known as an actor who took chances on challenging roles. The kinds of characters other performers in his age range would avoid like the plague were just the sort that Jake Gyllenhaal readily embraced.

Over the course of this daring career, Jake Gyllenhaal has delivered several acclaimed performances in some unforgettable modern classics. Gyllenhaal's 11 best movies exemplify his greatest traits as a actor and the kind of button-pushing material he's unafraid to grapple with. Some of Gyllenhaal's best movies excel because of his work as a lead performer, while others flourish because of a smaller but no less critical role in a larger ensemble cast. Still others prosper because they uncover new sides of Gyllenhaal previously unseen on film. Today, Gyllenhaal is a fixture of streaming titles directed by Doug Liman or Antoine Fuqua that are forgotten as soon as they drop. These 11 outstanding movies, on the other hand, reflect the true depth and talent defining his greater filmography.