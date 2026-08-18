Hold Up, Does Avengers: Doomsday Have Two Doctor Dooms?

As the release date of "Avengers: Doomsday" on December 18 draws ever closer, the fan theories continue to fly. MCU faithfuls got a fresh batch of footage to pore over with the new "Doomsday" trailer released during D23, and one previous theory in particularly is getting new traction — the idea that there are secretly two different versions of Doctor Doom in the film, and that the one being played by Robert Downey Jr. is a red herring. For a full breakdown on the popular fan theory, check out the video above.

Predictions for "Avengers: Doomsday" are a dime a dozen. It's part of the fun, and certainly part of Disney's plan to drum up interest, spurring speculation about secret cameos, twists, and multiversal madness. And with "Doomsday" setting up a direct sequel in 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars", the same way "Infinity War" set up "Endgame," there's likely to be a cliffhanger. But does the "Two Dooms" idea really hold water?

Much of the discourse revolves around perceived costume differences in the released trailer footage, with some fans noting differences in things like eye color, cape detailing, and Doom's iconic mask. However, nay-sayers point to the quick cuts of the trailers and lighting differences as simple explanations for the differences. So who's right?