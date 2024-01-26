Marvel Rumor Details Original Kang Dynasty, Secret Wars & MCU Reboot Plans
With Jonathan Majors out as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, the franchise is in a state of flux. Will Kang be recast? Will the Multiverse Saga continue to focus on the character, or will another villain step up to take his place? What does this mean for films like "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars"? As these questions and more stir in the minds of MCU fans, rumors claim to reveal the original plans for "The Kang Dynasty" and the MCU's future heading into the second half of the 2020s.
In a Patreon post by entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, it's said that "The Kang Dynasty" under original writer Jeff Loveness — who has since been replaced by Michael Waldron — would've seen the Multiverse Saga's heroes aside from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) duke it out with Kang variants on Earth. Multiversal elements would've been limited in favor of a more grounded story. Richtman added that "Secret Wars" will lead to a soft MCU reboot featuring a new Earth that includes returning heroes alongside the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.
As of this writing, it's worth remembering that these are rumors, so the details should be taken with a grain of salt. At any rate, one can only hope that "Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" turn out strong because folks are seemingly losing hope and interest in the Multiverse Saga.
With the finale of the Multiverse Saga on the horizon, fan interest is waning
The Multiverse Saga kicked off with the MCU's Phase Four and will conclude with the completion of Phase Six. The projects released so far have proven hit or miss, with endeavors like "Loki" soaring high while others like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" crashed and burned. Additionally, the sheer number of big and small screen projects has made keeping up a chore. Thus, fan interest in the Multiverse Saga and the MCU as a whole has waned, with little hope for the future. In a Reddit thread regarding Daniel Richtman's MCU rumors, fans explained some of the reasons for their lack of enthusiasm.
"They also keep [introducing] new characters and sidelining main characters for years at a time. It really doesn't feel like there's consistency or a plan," commented u/jrinredcar, with others highlighting how the lack of focus on the new Avengers team hurts the Multiverse Saga. When the group inevitably reforms, it'll lack impact. Building on another comment, u/LatterTarget7 addressed the Multiverse Saga's shortcomings, writing, "For the Multiverse Saga, there doesn't feel to be a whole lot of multiverse." Kang's portrayal is a point of contention for u/Linnus42, who called out the villain's loss to Ant-Man. How is such an easy defeat supposed to put Kang on the same level as the near-unstoppable Thanos (Josh Brolin)?
All in all, MCU fans have had difficulty investing in the Multiverse Saga for several reasons. Hopefully, the remaining installments — chiefly "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" — can stick the landing.