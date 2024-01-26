Marvel Rumor Details Original Kang Dynasty, Secret Wars & MCU Reboot Plans

With Jonathan Majors out as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, the franchise is in a state of flux. Will Kang be recast? Will the Multiverse Saga continue to focus on the character, or will another villain step up to take his place? What does this mean for films like "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars"? As these questions and more stir in the minds of MCU fans, rumors claim to reveal the original plans for "The Kang Dynasty" and the MCU's future heading into the second half of the 2020s.

In a Patreon post by entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, it's said that "The Kang Dynasty" under original writer Jeff Loveness — who has since been replaced by Michael Waldron — would've seen the Multiverse Saga's heroes aside from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) duke it out with Kang variants on Earth. Multiversal elements would've been limited in favor of a more grounded story. Richtman added that "Secret Wars" will lead to a soft MCU reboot featuring a new Earth that includes returning heroes alongside the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

As of this writing, it's worth remembering that these are rumors, so the details should be taken with a grain of salt. At any rate, one can only hope that "Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" turn out strong because folks are seemingly losing hope and interest in the Multiverse Saga.