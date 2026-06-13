What Happened To Nikki After The Ending Of Obsession

"Obsession" blew everyone away at the box office this summer, and a lot of those fans who saw this sleeper hit are probably curious about what happens to the story's likely jail-bound sole survivor Nikki (Inde Navarrette) at the end of the film. Wonder no more, as our video will help fill in all of the blanks. Click the link above to learn what happened to Nikki at the end of the movie.

In "Obsession," Baron "Bear" Bailey (Michael Johnston) makes a terrible mistake when he wishes on a novelty called a One Wish Willow that Nikki, his crush who only sees him as a friend, will love him more than anyone else. Soon she becomes so obsessive that a desperate Bear buys a new One Wish Willow, but it won't work: only a wish by someone else or his own death will undo what he has wrought. After Nikki murders their two closest friends in a rage, Bear tries to end the cycle by killing himself with pills, only to regret his choice. He dies anyway, even as Nikki uses the One Wish Willow to make Bear love her just as unconditionally.

Bear's death breaks the spell on Nikki, and as her real personality tragically re-emerges, all she can do is scream in horror at what she's wreaked. With three bodies strewn around her, director Curry Barker told Cinemablend that things aren't going to get much better for her at that point: "She probably goes to jail. She's probably going to prison for a very long time."