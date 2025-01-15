Wolf Man Review: Leigh Whannell's 2025 Horror Reboot Could Use More Bite

The first reveal of the new "Wolf Man" design via a Universal Studios theme park costume did not go over well at all. Fortunately, the monster in the film looks way better than the off-model rubber mask version, but if that theme park reveal is to prepare you for anything, it's that you're not getting a "cool" or "fun" werewolf this time around. The makeup effects lean more man than wolf, and the man in "wolf" form is deliberately repulsive. It's not a perfect comparison, but to get across the extent of the contrast, let's just say that Christopher Abbott's Wolf Man is to the Lon Cheney and Benicio Del Toro versions what Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlock in "Nosferatu" is to the Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee versions of Dracula.

In a way, Leigh Whannell's "Wolf Man" is less a remake of previous "Wolf Man" movies than it is a lupine-themed twist on David Cronenberg's 1986 version of "The Fly." The monster transformation isn't a sudden shift in the full moon but something slow and painful, each gruesome contortion further distancing Blake from his humanity while paralleling the all-too-human experience of dying from disease. Abbott does a good job acting through his prosthetics, and the body horror reaches some truly sickening levels with incredible gore effects. One word to serve as a warning to the sensitive and a selling point to the sickos: autocannibalism. Two more words: "Saw" reference (Whannell wrote the first three "Saw" movies, so he's self-referencing here).

Perhaps the movie's most haunting effect isn't one of the gory ones at all, but instead when the film switches to Blake's own perspective during his transformation. When Charlotte and Ginger speak to him, he can no longer understand what they're saying — but his human mind is still active wanting to communicate with his family, making him feel helpless and trapped by this curse of incomprehensibility. This "wolf-vision" is such a strong, scary concept that its repeated use throughout never wears out its welcome.