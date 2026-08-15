Marvel Reveals X-Men Cast: Christopher Abbott As Professor X, Adam Driver As Mister Sinister [D23]
With "Avengers: Doomsday" on the way, the world waits with bated breath to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will conclude its epic Multiverse Saga. "Doomsday" will be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars," and after that, the MCU will look drastically different. For starters, one of the first MCU movies landing after "Secret Wars" will be the one that fans have been most desperate for: the new X-Men movie will officially arrive on May 5, 2028.
And on Friday, August 14, during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the company's D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, Marvel Studios announced key members of the new X-Men cast, who appeared onstage alongside director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige.
The next generation of X-Men is here, and the team includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boyd as Storm, and "Obsession" breakout star Inde Navarrette as Rogue. Samara Weaving will star as as villain/sometimes X-ally Emma Frost, while Adam Driver is confirmed to play the film's main antagonist, the classic X-Men enemy Mister Sinister.
The X-Men have long been the missing piece in the MCU puzzle. While actors from the old films have been popping up in the Multiverse Saga, like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Patrick Stewart's Professor X, it was only a matter of time before the MCU began introducing its own versions of these iconic characters.
Finally bringing in the X-Men will change the face of the MCU
The last proper X-Men film — not including the 2020 spinoff "The New Mutants" — was 2019's "Dark Phoenix." While 2024's "Deadpool and Wolverine" brought back Hugh Jackman's iconic Logan, it's been a while since we've seen an actual X-Men team grace the big screen. Meanwhile, the critically-acclaimed animated series "X-Men '97" has proven that there's still a ton of interest in these characters, so it's no wonder that Marvel wants to push forward with its own live-action reboot, free from the messy continuity of the 20th Century Fox X-Men films.
Now that Marvel has almost all of its major players under one roof once more, we can get crossovers featuring the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and pretty much anyone else from the comics. It will also be interesting to see the X-Men integrated into the MCU: The fear and prejudice the mutants will face will have a reverberating effect across a world where the Avengers are so celebrated.
Granted, there are already a ton of X-Men movies. But there are also a truly infinite number of X-Men comic storylines that haven't been explored yet, and it's very likely the MCU version of this team won't lean quite so hard on Wolverine for every movie. Some X-Men storylines may be too dark for an MCU adaptation, but with decades of comics to draw from, the films have only scratched the surface of what's possible.