Marvel Reveals X-Men Cast: Christopher Abbott As Professor X, Adam Driver As Mister Sinister [D23]

With "Avengers: Doomsday" on the way, the world waits with bated breath to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will conclude its epic Multiverse Saga. "Doomsday" will be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars," and after that, the MCU will look drastically different. For starters, one of the first MCU movies landing after "Secret Wars" will be the one that fans have been most desperate for: the new X-Men movie will officially arrive on May 5, 2028.

And on Friday, August 14, during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the company's D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, Marvel Studios announced key members of the new X-Men cast, who appeared onstage alongside director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige.

The next generation of X-Men is here, and the team includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boyd as Storm, and "Obsession" breakout star Inde Navarrette as Rogue. Samara Weaving will star as as villain/sometimes X-ally Emma Frost, while Adam Driver is confirmed to play the film's main antagonist, the classic X-Men enemy Mister Sinister.

The X-Men have long been the missing piece in the MCU puzzle. While actors from the old films have been popping up in the Multiverse Saga, like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Patrick Stewart's Professor X, it was only a matter of time before the MCU began introducing its own versions of these iconic characters.