5 Best Western Movies Of The 21st Century, According To Letterboxd

The golden age of the Western may be behind us, but there have still been a number of masterpieces in the genre released this century which rank among the very best in cinema history. Don't just take our word for it: The community of 25 million+ cinephiles on Letterboxd have rated dozens of this century's throwbacks and revisionist tales alongside the classics, with the top 100 featuring titles such as the Coen brothers' "True Grit," brutal and subversive tales like "The Proposition," and modernizations of the genre such as "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River."

None of those movies, however, have cracked the top five 21st century Westerns with the highest Letterboxd average rating. All films eligible for inclusion, according to user ClinTarantino (who curated the list based on site data), are those with a minimum of 2,000 logs from users, had a theatrical release, and weren't documentaries or animated films. In total, 16 movies from the 21st century are currently ranked within the Western top 100, and the titles listed below are all in the top 30 at the time of writing, with the first movie on the list currently sitting comfortably at No. 29.

Although we're fans of all the movies below, these aren't our personal picks. If you need more modern takes on the genre for your watchlist, you can check out our list of the 12 best Westerns of the 21st century here – but before you head there, these are the top five with the widest cinephile approval, courtesy of Letterboxd.