5 Most Historically Accurate Westerns Ranked

Perhaps the most famous quote of the Western genre arrives at the end of one of the all-time greatest, John Ford's 1962 film "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," released long after the genre's heyday: "When the legend becomes fact, print the legend." It's not only a summation of decades of Hollywood movies that mythologized the American West, but also a mission statement that filmmakers who arrived later would aim to subvert, with the idea of the countercultural revisionist Western gaining steam later in the 1960s. Not interested in traditional tales of heroism, the Western would increasingly become faithful to the history books; countering those mythical legends with darker, fact-driven narratives that borrowed liberally from recorded accounts of bygone eras.

The following five movies represent the best examples of this brand of historically accurate Westerns, flipping the script by disregarding old conventions and making something truer to the harsh realities of life. The demythologized titles on this list all offer realistic accounts of different events ripped from the history books, offering a more thoughtful perspective on American history via examining its darker corners.

Anybody who thinks a Western should be about showdowns between sheriffs, cowboys and outlaw gunslingers might be left cold by most of the titles below, but those who are desperate for grittier, more truthful accounts of survival during such a lawless time will find plenty to chew on here. Sometimes, the facts should be legends in their own right.