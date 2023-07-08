The 12 Best Westerns Of The 21st Century

Clint Eastwood's mournful 1992 Western "Unforgiven" is a tale of aging gunfighters whose violent heyday is already becoming the stuff of myth and legend. The Oscar-winning film served as not just Eastwood's personal farewell to the genre that made him famous, but a fitting end to a hundred years of pop entertainment. The Western was one of Hollywood's earliest genres, and for most of the 20th century, tales of cowboys, outlaws, and pioneers were the backbone of the film industry, powering everything from prestige pictures like "How the West Was Won" to schlock like "Jesse James Meets Frankenstein's Daughter." By the early 1990s, however, the Western had largely disappeared from the cinematic landscape. Beyond a handful of oaters spurred on by the success of "Unforgiven," it really did seem like the Western's day was finally done.

But now, in the third decade of the 21st century, it's clear that the genre never really left us. The last 20-something years have seen dozens of excellent Westerns, from quirky exercises like "Slow West" and "The Sisters Brothers" to revisionist spectacles like "The Harder They Fall." On television, "Yellowstone" and its spin-offs are some of the most popular shows of the day, while David Milch's "Deadwood," arguably the greatest Western of the 21st century, misses this list on a technicality (it's a TV series, not a film). Even Eastwood got back on the horse for 2021's "Cry Macho." Despite its conservative reputation, the Western has always been deeply ambivalent about traditional notions of masculinity, race, sex, violence, and the American experiment, and latter-day releases are no different. Let's take a look at 12 of the best Western films of the 21st century.