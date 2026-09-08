5 Box Office Hits From The 2000s That Changed Hollywood Forever

The first decade of the 21st century was a momentous time for theatrical cinema. This artform was now a little over a century old, yet people were still flocking to big screen wonders utilizing cutting edge visual effects and new approaches to storytelling. The 2000s delivered countless all-time great masterpieces from all over the world ranging from intimate dramas to sprawling epics. Great movies can look like anything, and the apexes of 2000s filmmaking reaffirmed this truth with startling artistry.

Then there were the box office titans of this decade. The 2000s not only possessed tremendous moneymakers, but there were also hits that proved lastingly influential on every corner of cinema. While the 2000s saw more films open to mighty numbers only to crumble after opening weekend than ever before, there were also lucrative enterprises that influence movies to this very day, with five especially notable box office hits from the 2000s changing Hollywood forever. How did they permanently upend the film industry?

Some of these films reaffirmed the financial viability of once doomed genres. Others solidified the filmmakers who were in vogue with audiences. Whatever informed their legacies, ripple effects from these five 2000s box office hits are still reverberating through modern cinema.