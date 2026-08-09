5 Box Office Bombs From The 2010s That Changed Hollywood Forever

The 2010s were the era of "Party Rock Anthem," Dat Boi, Netflix getting into television programming, and Vine stars. In the midst of these cultural events, countless movies debuted that forever changed the cinema landscape. Sometimes, these appeared as gargantuan blockbusters like "The Avengers" or "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Other times, it was through critically lauded features like "Carol," "Shoplifters," and "You Were Never Really Here" that are now considered some of the greatest movies of all time. The 2010s weren't a bad time to be a movie geek, though it could sometimes be rough waters for studio executives.

This often materialized as major costly titles that sank at the box office. Given that this was when major studios began abandoning mid-budget movies for slates comprised largely of $200+ million budgeted franchise fare, there were more opportunities than ever for pricey movies to fall flat on their faces. Across this decade, five particular box office duds proved not only catastrophic in their losses, but also lastingly influential. These movies reverberated across Hollywood in profound ways, whether through inspiring executives to abandon certain kinds of adaptations or leading to the collapse of independent studios.

The failures of these five 2010s box office flops weren't confined to a single bad opening weekend. Instead, their financial misfortunes had expansive consequences on the larger film industry. Nobody was blaring "Party Rock Anthem" over these duds.