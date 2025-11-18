12 Best Seth Rogen Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Seth Rogen has come a long way from his start in critically acclaimed but ratings-challenged shows like "Freaks and Geeks" and "Undeclared," as well as his blink-and-you'll-miss-it film debut in the 2001 cult hit "Donnie Darko." It certainly helped that those two shows were produced by Judd Apatow, who went on to make some of the best comedies of the 2000s and brought Rogen along for the ride.

Not that Rogen wouldn't have made it just fine on his own, but his knack for surrounding himself with strong collaborators in Apatow and Evan Goldberg only strengthened his acting output while helping him branch out into writing, directing, and producing. For someone who sometimes gets unfairly dismissed as a stoner comedy guy, Rogen has amassed an incredibly strong filmography of movies and TV shows, with most of his best work being the projects he was also heavily involved in the creation of.

That said, some of his best acting performances have come when he was just an actor and nothing else, including a few that even garnered Oscar buzz. So impressive is Rogen's body of acting work that we had to make some pretty tough cuts for this list and leave off a few beloved films, simply because there were just too many good ones to include them all.