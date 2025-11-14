5 Worst Two-Part Movies Of All Time

Hollywood has always loved sequels, as seen by the early days of countless movies starring Tarzan, the Universal Monsters, and other beloved characters. This fondness has been exacerbated in the modern world as studio executives find new ways to milk every possible dollar out of a recognizable brand name. Thus, instead of just making sequels or adapting a new series of books, Hollywood has become enamored with splitting single stories into two movies. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" and the "Wicked" features are the most famous examples of this recent cinema obsession.

The 10 best movies split into two parts show that this exercise can be creatively fruitful in addition to further bolstering the bank accounts of film executives. However, that doesn't mean every single duology operating from these narrative ambitions is created equal. Just as there are movie sequels so bad that they ended a franchise, so too are there the subpar two-part movie sagas that demonstrate the perils of stretching a single story beyond its breaking point. Five of these woe begotten two-part films are especially great examples of why going this cinematic route can be a fool's errand.

The flaws foiling these features are countless, and range from poor screenwriting to tonal problems to even failing to deliver a proper concluding second installment. Sequels and two-part sagas aren't inherently bad, but you sure wouldn't know that just by looking at these movies and their towering creative deficiencies.