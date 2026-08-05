All 6 Disney-Produced Star Wars Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Star Wars" has always inspired passionate and often divisive audience responses. Dating back to "The Empire Strikes Back" garnering some mixed feedback after its 1980 theatrical debut and those "Return of the Jedi" Ewoks quickly becoming a punchline, the franchise has often generated heated responses and criticisms. Once Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and began regularly producing new movies and TV shows, that tradition was bound to both continue and amplify in scope. Since that acquisition, the Mouse House has released six different "Star Wars" movies — the same amount of live-action "Star Wars" movies George Lucas originally released between 1977 and 2005.

There are some Disney "Star Wars" decisions that people believe damaged the franchise forever. The best way to explore the highs and lows of these modern "Star Wars" films, though, is by actually breaking down the individual motion pictures themselves. Ranking the six Disney-era "Star Wars" movies from worst to best provides clarity on the varying levels of quality across these titles. It also highlights elements like recurring creative impulses across this era of "Star Wars" media and the greatest strengths of certain movies that people can take for granted. Here are Disney's six "Star Wars" movies, ranked from worst to best.