Everything Wrong With Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu

Friends, Bothans, country-droids, lend me your ears. It's time to discuss the first new Star Wars movie since "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiered in 2019. "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" finally materialized on the big screen after Lucasfilm came close to green-lighting various "Star Wars" movies that almost happened. Now, the Disney+ exploits of Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu continue on the big screen as the pair are recruited by the New Republic to retrieve Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White). Of course, no mission involving Mando ever goes simply, so things soon spiral into further turmoil and betrayal.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is far from the nadir of Star Wars media. It's also got its fair share of artistic achievements, including Ludwig Göransson's excellent score, tremendous work from the makeup and production design departments, as well as Pedro Pascal remaining solid in his work as one of the film's titular leads. However, director Jon Favreau can't quite steer the project into being as enthralling or substantive as it could be. Everything wrong with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" encapsulates a project that never outraces its TV roots or weaker creative impulses.

Breaking down these shortcomings reflects what went haywire with the grand return of Star Wars to the big screen. Even as the proceedings remain better than "The Rise of Skywalker" or "Attack of the Clones," these "Mandalorian and Grogu" flaws, like Grogu's cutest moments, still linger in one's mind.