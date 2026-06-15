5 Worst CGI Moments In The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Computer-generated imagery (or CGI) can produce beautiful images and ensure once unthinkable storylines could finally get put on screen. Like any cinematic tool, though, they can also prove underwhelming when used poorly. For prime examples of this phenomenon, just look at the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. This trio of movies featured many inspired uses of the tech, such as creating entirely digital characters like Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) or (at least in her "The Force Awakens" incarnation) Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o). The franchise's knack for groundbreaking technological wonders and visual effects triumphs was once again at the forefront.

Unfortunately, across this trilogy, particularly the two installments helmed by director J.J. Abrams, there were also underwhelming bursts of CG that harkened back to the clumsy characters from the 1997 re-release of "Star Wars" or the most galling green-screen work in "Attack of the Clones." The worst CGI moments in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy (ranked below from "least worst" to absolute worst) are what happens when the possibilities of CG go under utilized. Instead, these moments jarred audiences right out of this galaxy far, far away.

To boot, they undercut the emphasis on old-school practical effects that the sequel trilogy was championing. Whatever makes these horrendous CGI moments bad, they're unfortunate examples of what happens when visual effects come up short in their potential.