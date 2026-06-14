5 Worst Star Wars Alien Designs, Ranked

Otherworldly aliens are as important to the "Star Wars" saga as a rousing score or elaborate outer space fights between cool spaceships. From the very first entry in this narrative, "Star Wars" has constantly delivered nifty-looking creatures that capture the imagination. You can see anything or anyone in one of these movies or TV shows, which makes it so exciting to explore new stories or planets in the franchise. Some of the greatest "Star Wars" alien designs are also among the very best in all of pop culture. This saga has set the bar high for quality otherworldly organisms, though that doesn't mean every single story in this universe has delivered amazing-looking aliens.

On the contrary, some of the "Star Wars" aliens just didn't come out right at all in terms of character designs. The five worst "Star Wars" alien designs (ranked below from least worst to the most appalling) reflect what happens when something goes seriously wrong in designing outer space creatures in this saga. Some of these alien designs don't work because of external factors like budgetary or technological limitations. Others were capsized by a lack of imagination or a dearth of color.

Whatever led to these "Star Wars" alien designs missing the mark, these five aliens are the opposite of this galaxy far, far away's best cosmic critter. You need rain to appreciate the sunshine, and you also have to absorb these five terrible "Star Wars" alien designs to properly savor the saga's best creatures.