Sony Bought Spider-Man For $7 Million - Here's How Much His Movies Have Made Since

Sony paid pennies for the rights to Spider-Man when one considers the impressive financial receipts the web-slinger has brought in for the studio. In 1999, Marvel unknowingly made one of the biggest mistakes: selling the rights to its flagship character to Sony Pictures for a mere $7 million. For the iconic comic house, the $7 million was a decent haul, as just three years prior, they had filed for bankruptcy. The studio quickly got to work, tying down horror director Sam Raimi to debut "Spider-Man" in 2002 to both critical and commercial acclaim. Starring Tobey Maguire, the film grossed $821 million worldwide, becoming the first film to gross $100 million during its debut weekend.

Two sequels were released, both of which were just as successful. Since then, "Spider-Man" has been a constant presence in cinemas, thanks in part to one reboot, a strategic partnership with Marvel Studios, and a slate of Oscar-nominated animated films. To date, there have been ten mainline "Spider-Man" films across three trilogies, with their box office hauls being north of $8.9 billion. Based purely on box office receipts, that's a return on investment of more than 127042%.

But box office numbers never equates to profit, as studios have to account for back-end dealings, marketing expenses, and several other factors. Ultimately, it's impossible to know how much Sony Pictures made from "Spider-Man" but those box office numbers are public information, suggesting that the average "Spidey" film rakes in $814 million for the studio — not bad for a $7 million initial investment.