All 7 MonsterVerse Movies And TV Shows, Ranked Worst To Best

In the 2010s, "The Avengers" convinced every studio that cinematic universes were the future of motion pictures. Thus, a slew of half-hearted attempts to recreate the Marvel Cinematic Universe magic unfolded, including such infamous projects as the Dark Universe or "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Most of these endeavors flamed out (even the DC Extended Universe was running on fumes before its demise in the early 2020s), but one striking exception was the MonsterVerse. This saga, which focuses on Godzilla, Kong, and the Titan-obsessed organization Monarch, started in 2014 with "Godzilla" and has continued to produce successful movies and TV shows ever since.

While many other mid-2010s cinematic universes have long faded from public memory, the MonsterVerse is preparing to unleash the 2027 tentpole "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" as well as a spin-off of the Apple TV program "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." There's been enough material in the MonsterVerse for there to be varying levels of quality throughout this saga's history. Ranking all seven MonsterVerse movies and TV shows from worst to best illustrates that, though the franchise has outlived many MCU competitors, it's been far from perfect.

Major shortcomings have often plagued these titles, especially when it comes to making remotely interesting human characters. On the other hand, this ranking highlights the virtues of this saga that have kept it going strong while so many cinematic universes fell to the wayside.