The 5 Worst Godzilla Movies, Ranked (And Why They Stank)

The untold truth of Godzilla started when the first Godzilla movie premiered in 1954, and it didn't take long for the franchise to become extremely convoluted. Over the years, the giant lizard has been everything from an unrelenting symbol of nuclear destruction to a cuddly protector figure, and his many eras have produced films of varying quality. Even the most casual fans are likely aware of the series' finer entries, such as the original film, 2023's near-perfect "Godzilla Minus One," 2016's brutal "Shin Godzilla" and the 1964 classic "Mothra vs. Godzilla." However, this article isn't about them.

With every long-running film series, there are at least as many installments to avoid as there are must-watch gems. While completionists will happily tear through the good and bad entries alike, people who just want to watch a nice Godzilla movie or two should be aware of the absolute dregs in order to save their valuable time for the good stuff. With this in mind, allow Looper to take a look at the five worst Godzilla films in history so you don't have to.