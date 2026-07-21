Kaylee Hottle, Godzilla Vs. Kong Child Star, Dead At 18

Kaylee Hottle, the child star best known for her appearances in "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," has died at the age of 18. Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the tragic news in a live stream shared on Facebook. Communicating via American Sign Language, Joshua confirmed that his daughter died in a car accident early in the morning on July 21 in Maryland and that had to fly from Texas to the East Coast to claim her body.

Kaylee Hottle played Jia, an orphaned Iwi girl who shared a special bond with Kong, in the newest Monsterverse movies. Jia represented one of the most meaningful characters in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as the bridge between humanity and monsters. Both the character and Hottle herself were deaf. Hottle actually hails from a family that has multiple generations of deaf individuals, bringing much-needed representation to the mainstream. The world has lost a young talent with immense potential now extinguished.